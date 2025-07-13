Why Dan Bongino should not resign over the Epstein matter

Dan Bongino is among the most honorable of men. I trust his judgment and his political analysis more than I trust most others. His integrity is beyond question. When he says he will do something, it gets done. When he says he will find things out, things will get found out. He is a Godly man of commitment, prayer, and gratitude, and knows from whence comes his faith and grace.

But on the matter of the Epstein case, I hope and pray he will stand down so as not to jeopardize the Trump Train and MAGA. In American history, we now have the opportunity to change everything for the better. Trump is moving at breakneck speed and has already had one unfortunate defection—Musk. Another defection could hurt the entire country because of the erroneous perception by others that Trump cannot be trusted and that Bongino also flew the coop. But some things are more important than this.

At this point, I am convinced that the names on the Epstein “client list” are not worth knowing about because their revelation would deeply hurt some innocent people. Insignificant people who were stupid enough to get entangled with Epstein without even violating the law would have families who would be hurt.

Yes, Epstein and Ghislaine were monsters, but Epstein is dead, whether by his own hand or nefarious means, and Ghislaine is in jail. The story was sensational, and now it’s over. I want desperately for it to be over for the sake of America’s Trump Train. He is doing near-miraculous things for us and for the world, and this matter is not worth jeopardizing that.

My question for Dan is this: Is it worth it to derail the entire MAGA train just to find out prurient facts about people who don’t matter? How is America helped by more information about these two cretins? These are questions Dan Bongino might do well to ponder, and if I could beg him to stand down, I would, for America’s sake.

Dan is a pivotal cog in the MAGA wheel. Trump needs him, and Dan is a deep-thinking, sensitive man of honor. His honor will not be sullied should he decide to stay on. He is more valuable inside than out, and I don’t believe the Epstein matter is the hill to die on. I pray Dan will not make it so.