DNC Chair Ken Martin lies about lying

Ken Martin is the Chairman of the Democrat National Committee (DNC). He's the primary fundraiser and spokesman for America’s Democrats. Zohran Mamdani is the Democrat Party’s candidate to be the next Mayor of New York City. Mamdani has been caught cheerleading to “globalize the Intifada,” which means he wants to see Islamist terror everywhere. Given many opportunities to repudiate that slogan and its genocidal meaning, Mamdani has steadfastly refused:

Graphic: X Post

One would think the head of the DNC would understand Islamist terror is about as popular in America as shingles or festering cold sores. One would think wrongly.

During a recent PBS interview, Martin was given a chance to distance himself from Mamdani’s lunatic assertion. He didn’t:

Graphic: X Post

There’s no candidate in this party that I agree 100% of the time with, to be honest with you. There’s things that I don’t agree with Mamdani that he said. But at the end of the day, I always believe, as a Democratic Party chair in Minnesota for the last 14 years, and now the chair of the DNC, that you win through addition, you win by bringing people into your coalition. We have Conservative Democrats. We have centrist Democrats. We have labor progressives like me, and we have this new brand of Democrat, which is the leftist. And we win by bringing people into that coalition and at the end of the day, for me, that’s the type of party we’re going to lead. We are a big tent party. Yes, it leads to dissent and debate, and there’s differences of opinions on a whole host of issues. But we should celebrate that as a party and recognize at the end of the day, we’re better because of it.

Martin taught us something surprising: leftists are a “new brand of Democrat.” He also taught us something unsurprising: globalizing the intifada is just one more of many “differences of opinion on a whole host of issues” under the Democrat “big tent party.” Why, it's practically like preferring Doritos over Cheetos! Martin had a clear opportunity provided by PBS(?!) to say the Democrat Party rejects world-wide Islamist terrorism. He didn’t take that opportunity.

It's common knowledge many American Jews are staunch Democrats, but Donald Trump has been peeling away a substantial number post October 7. Jewish organizations were not amused by Martin’s refusal to clearly condemn Mamdani and his call for world-wide genocide. Apparently, there are cooler, smarter heads at the DNC; Martin tried to backpedal:

Graphic: X Post

Martin is partially right. In the PBS interview he didn’t specifically say he supported or condoned “globalize the Intifada," but he certainly didn’t say he “unequivocally condemned” it. So, Martin is lying about the “right-wing lie machine” lying about what he said or didn’t say. Particularly funny—in a disturbing way--is Martin’s assertion that “there’s no place for rhetoric that can be seen as a call to violence,” which is pretty much the only kind of rhetoric Democrats are speaking these days, whether it’s calls for the assassination of President Trump, calls for insurrection, calls for violence against federal immigration officers or calls for violence against Normal Americans in general. That’s a pretty big tent.

There can be no doubt Mamdani is an Islamist with Communist leanings. One might think those ideologies mutually exclusive but both are totalitarian systems that brook no opposition to their rule. Muslims are also taught, culturally and through their faith, to lie to infidels the better to spread Islam.

Mamdani is certainly lying, but he’s a little too slick to specifically repudiate “globalize the Intifada.” Instead, he won’t even speak the phrase and dances around it, allowing his Islamist followers and supporters to understand he’s lying to the infidels, while simultaneously giving infidel useful idiots an excuse to claim he doesn’t support global Islamist terror. Ken Martin is playing the same, useful idiot, game.

Is Martin simply stupid? Doesn’t he understand Mamdani’s candidacy is deadly to Democrat’s political aspirations? Can he really be so dense as to fail to understand Mamdani’s election could wipe out Democrat hopes to seize the House and Senate in 2026 and the presidency in 2028? Doesn’t he know electing an Islamist Communist as Mayor of New York City, which has America’s largest Jewish population, is deadly to the Democrat Party? Doesn’t he know all sane, decent Americans condemn Islamism, terrorism, antisemitism and genocide?

Or is Martin merely “dancing with them what brung him?” Is he forced to play to the lunatic, violent, antisemitic, anti-American base of his party, the base that all but fills that DNC big tent?

Martin’s refusal to condemn “globalize the Intifada,” his furious, unconvincing backpedaling when caught, and his refusal to distance himself and the DNC from Mamdani eloquently answers those questions.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.