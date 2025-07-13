Cloud-seeding responsible for tragic Texas flood?

Texas's flash floods in populated areas have been an unusually harsh disaster, leaving many to ask why it happened.

Was it cloud-seeding?

According to Blaze News, Augustus Doricko, the founder and CEO of Rainmaker, a U.S.-based climate technology company specializing in cloud seeding has been directly blamed by many for the Texas floods after it was discovered that his company seeded clouds in Texas just two days before the torrential rain began.

So, was there any correlation between the two events?

Glenn Beck invited Doricko to appear on his “The Glenn Beck Program” to find out. And so he did.

Doricko, perhaps predictably, warned against banning the technology outright, saying that not only could a ban “prevent farmers from having water,” but would also sentence the U.S. to fall even further behind China, which has an enormous weather modification program.

He stated: “The United States a year ago spent $2.4 million on cloud-seeding research,” adding that “China has an annual budget of $1.4 billion for cloud seeding and weather modification.” He also noted that China has “35,000 employees in their weather modification office,” and “two universities that offer bachelor's degrees in weather engineering.”

Yet, Doricko stressed the need to “be cautious” in these endeavors so as to “mitigate any potential for any damage.” He also told Beck that “Geoengineering is a global climatic intervention designed to either cool the planet down or create reflective high-altitude clouds.”

My wife and I fight over the thermostat setting in our house. Neither of us, however, believes we have the right to determine what temperature our neighbor’s house should be set to. Or all the other houses in our neighborhood. Or city.

So, who the hell gets to control the planet’s thermostat? What if France wants a constant 72-degree temperature, but Norway wants it set at 68 degrees? Or The People's Republic of the Congo is more comfortable at 80?

Who adjudicates that kind of dispute?

I’m sure Mr. Doricko and Rainmaker aren’t to blame for the recent Texas flood.

But geoengineering is another story altogether. This practice should be banned outright. Any nation caught trying to affect the globe’s weather should be ostracized and roundly punished via sanctions, boycotts, tariffs, and a variety of other measures as necessary.

Talkin’ to you, China.

No nation — or world body -- should get to unilaterally decide how it wants to attempt to alter the Earth’s weather patterns.

To do so is crazy.

What could possibly go wrong?

“Whoops, sorry, Ice Age! Our bad! Sorry your crops failed!” Or, “Well, we didn’t expect that to happen!”

We want to combat the heinous evil of (alleged) “man-caused climate change” by pulling out all the stops to foster man-caused climate change?

Is anyone else a bit uncomfortable with this idea? Seems a tad ironic.

Let’s be honest for a moment. We humans have enough difficulty doing mundane things. Nearly every day something we do around the home -- or in an office, restaurant or bar -- has unintended consequences.

The Biden administration (sort of accidentally?) left billions of dollars of military equipment in Afghanistan, equipment now able to be directed at us or our friends. China (sort of accidentally?) unleashed the coronavirus on the world, which resulted in unprecedented abridgement of freedoms and human dignity. China is largely responsible for the floating garbage/plastic island in the Pacific Ocean, as well. And, in 2023, China either sent a spy balloon across the United States or, if you care to believe the Chinese government, lost control of a weather balloon.

I'm not trusting China to modify the planet’s weather and to get it “juuust right.”

So, a nation suffering from drought wants to seed the clouds, but, two nations over, they are experiencing flooding. Should the former be able to cloud-seed? There are seeds being sown here: seeds of conflict.

Call me a skeptic, but I trust in God more than I trust in Xi Jinping, Mark Carney, or Bill Gates.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License