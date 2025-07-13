The Civil War wasn't enough: Democrats call for blood

In 2020 the “defund the police” movement had some initial success in reducing the number of police officers in blue cities. Because most of the budget of any police agency is manpower, reductions in funding inevitably reduce the number of working police officers.

The consequences of that temporary lunacy were quickly felt. Crime rates skyrocketed. Remaining officers were forced to work involuntary overtime which contributed to the tanking of morale and increased illness and disability costs. But those were merely the most obvious problems. City officials and local prosecutors and courts revealed themselves to be not just anti-police, but pro-criminal. Knowing no one had their backs, and if they did their jobs, particularly against favored victim groups of criminals, they’d likely be prosecuted. Afraid of losing their careers, livelihoods and liberty officers bailed out. Those that could retired early. Others fled to red jurisdictions that let them do their jobs, and many quit the profession.

This led to intractable recruiting problems and to this day many blue cites, despite offering large signing bonuses and other perks, remain seriously understaffed. Minneapolis, ground zero of the George Floyd riots that sparked the “Summer of Love,” remains some 40% undermanned. Worse, many agencies have dramatically reduced qualifications, accepting people with criminal records including drug use, financial unreliability, physical infirmities and substandard intelligence.

Sane people know the American left constantly engages in projection. Whatever they’re claiming Normal Americans do or want, they want, are doing or intend to do. According to Democrats, America has been awash in MAGA violence. Republicans are responsible for not only a crime wave but for every bit of political violence. That’s why the media strives mightily to claim any notorious criminal is a Republican, and when their linkages fall apart, those stories immediately disappear.

Clearly, the overwhelming majority of political violence has always come from the Left. Democrats are the party of slavery, of the Ku Klux Klan, of segregation and of inciting racial violence. Now, fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome, the loss of political power and the very real potential of the loss of that power for a generation, they’ve gone overt.

One day they loved Elon Musk and his electric Teslas. The next they were burning and vandalizing Teslas and Tesla dealerships and swamping Musk with death threats. When that crusade became old news, they turned to not just supporting illegal immigrants but physically obstructing and attacking federal immigration officers. Attacks against ICE officers are up 700% in just a few months. It’s no surprise most of this violence against officers merely enforcing the law has occurred in blue cities and states. That’s where “sanctuaries” are, hence, huge numbers of illegals and leftist politicians to protect them.

Democrats have always controlled the narrative, using language to get their way. They have historically demonized Republicans—all Normal Americans—encouraging violence against them with veiled language and more recently, overt calls to violence. That’s not working so well for them anymore as the overwhelming majority of Americans want illegals deported and are alarmed by Democrat’s anti-American rhetoric. Even some Democrat lawmakers are beginning to worry:

Graphic: X Post

Democratic lawmakers say their voters are enraged at the lack of ability to counter President Donald Trump's agenda, with some saying they could resort to "violence," Axios reported Monday. The outlet says it spoke to over two dozen House Democrats to measure the temperature of the Democratic base. What it found was red-hot anger and a burgeoning desire to circumvent the rule of law, where explanations that Democrats simply don't hold enough power in Washington fall on deaf ears. "We've got people who are desperately wanting us to do something... no matter what we say, they want [more]," Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., told the outlet. They’re being told to storm the White House, to become violent to protect “our democracy,” and they should be willing to “get shot.”

A few Democrat lawmakers are apparently dismayed by how far their base, which they’ve been inciting for years, is willing to go. Others are ratcheting up the incitement.

Police officers, still undermanned, and increasingly being forced to confront violent looters and professional protestors, are in deep trouble. Unless they’re fully supported, they can’t use the lawful force necessary to stop violent mobs. Should they legitimately use deadly force, they know they’ll play into the hands of anti-police/America Democrats and end up prosecuted for murder. The facts won’t matter.

So, they hold back, encouraging more and more violence and more violent mobs, further reducing police numbers and making recruiting even harder.

Voters in blue cities and states have voted to get it gooder and harder. They’re getting that--and more--for which they voted. As Democrats drive their lunatic ideology to its logical conclusion, America may be facing a second civil war.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.