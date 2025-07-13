Medical freedom victory: DOJ drops case against Utah surgeon

In a victory for medical freedom, on Saturday, July 12, federal prosecutors suddenly and unexpectedly dismissed all charges against 58-year-old Midvale, Utah plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, Jr., ending a two-and-a-half-year criminal case that had become a flashpoint in the national debate over pandemic mandates. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the decision Saturday on X, saying Moore “gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.”

The Justice Department’s filing in U.S. District Court for Utah immediately halted a jury trial that had begun Monday in Salt Lake City. The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the same federal counts cannot be re-filed. Bondi did not clarify whether charges against his three co-defendants were vacated. Moore faced up to 35 years in prison.

On January 11, 2023, a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City indicted Moore, his practice, and three co-defendants, including his neighbor, charging them “with conspiracy to defraud the United States by issuing fake CDC COVID-19 vaccination record cards to fraudulent vaccine card seekers.” The other defendants named in the case were Moore’s practice, the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, Inc.; Kari Dee Burgoyne; 52; Kristin Jackson Andersen, 59; and Sandra Flores, 31. According to court documents, the defendants in the case

allegedly destroyed at least $28,028.50 worth of government-provided COVID-19 vaccines, and distributed at least 1,937 doses’ worth of fraudulently completed vaccination record cards to others in exchange for either direct cash payments or required “donations” to a specified charitable organization, without administering a COVID-19 vaccine to the card recipient. As charged in court documents, defendants also administered saline shots to minors — at the request of their parents — so children would think they were receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Curt L. Muller, special agent in charge at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of the Inspector General said Moore “endangered the health and well-being of a vulnerable population, undermined public trust, and the integrity of federal health care programs.”

Bondi said on X that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Mike Lee influenced her decision by making her aware of Moore’s plight. On July 8, Greene promised to send a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) urging the officials there to drop his case. Her letter went out on July 12, the day of Bondi’s announcement. Greene stated that Moore was a “hero not a criminal”:

Dr. Moore is a hero for refusing to inject an experimental vaccine into the arms of patients who did not wish to subject themselves or their children to a human experiment. Dr. Moore is a decorated U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon with no criminal record. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he shifted his focus to serving the patients in his community. He courageously protected medical freedom by issuing vaccination record cards without administering the dangerous vaccines, allowing individuals and families in his community to live without fear of being demonized by society for being unvaccinated. Furthermore, he bravely destroyed thousands of vials of the COVID-19 vaccine and, at the request of some parents, injected saline into children whose parents wanted them to believe they got vaccinated without risking the deadly side effects. Dr. Moore has served this country in more ways than one, and he is a hero, not a criminal. He refused to succumb to the pressure of the mainstream narrative, the lies of the pharmaceutical industry, the so-called “science”, and the tyrannical mandates of the federal and state governments, and now, he is facing what could be the rest of his life in federal prison for doing so.

Greene added that the Biden administration weaponized the Justice Department against Moore in a “blatant attempt to punish dissent and silence those who question the safety of experimental vaccines.”

In a July 10 interview with Shannon Joy, Dr. Moore explained why he refused to administer the experimental mRNA vaccine and, instead, treat patients with therapeutics that were, at the time, suppressed and shunned by most of the medical community as well as the CDC and top government health officials.

When he saw the news of COVID-19, he immediately shut down his office because he was fearful of the disease. However, a couple of days later, he began to research COVID-19 and realized that “things just didn’t make sense.”

Within days, Moore began to treat people on an outpatient basis, using protocols that were being suppressed by the CDC and officials like NIAID director Anthony Fauci. Instead, he began to follow doctors like board certified family physician Dr. Vladimir Zelenko in Monroe, New York, who was advocating for a protocol using therapeutics like hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Vitamins C and D as well as antibiotics and steroids to prevent hospitalization due to the virus. Notably, Zelenko treated President Trump and former mayor of NYC Rudy Giuliani for COVID-19. Zelenko successfully treated thousands of patients with his early treatment protocol, and very few died under his care. He reopened his clinic at the end of April 2020.

Moore estimates that he treated roughly 800 patients starting in the spring of 2020 up until about “six months ago,” many with oxygen saturation levels in the high 80s, who all recovered within 24 to 48 hours. Using these protocols, he recorded not a single hospitalization or death. His success, combined with his belief in informed consent, motivated him to ignore CDC guidance and refuse what he viewed to be an unproven and experimental vaccine.

Having long championed medical freedom and informed consent, Trump’s base may also have influenced the DOJ’s decision to drop the case. On July 11, before entering court for day three of his trial, Moore grew emotional during a press conference when he saw countless medical freedom advocates gathered in support. When asked why he acted as he did, Moore tearfully replied that he simply “did what was right.”

Image: Triggermouse via Pixabay, Pixabay License.