If you grew up invested in the Redskins-Cowboys rivalry, then it’s hard to feel passion whenever Washington comes to Dallas or we go there these days. With all due respect to whoever the Commanders are named after, I am still calling them the Redskins.

Therefore, it was nice to see President Trump make a statement about the whole thing. Here is the story:

A Native American organization is lauding Donald Trump following the American President making his stance on the Washington Commanders clear. Trump recently declared that if it were up to him, the team’s name would never have changed from Redskins to Commanders. He claimed the new moniker doesn’t have the “same ring” as the old one, and he would love to see it changed back. Unfortunately, the Commanders’ top brass disagrees, as they have indicated that there will be no reverting, although they did reintroduce some elements in their new 2025 uniforms. Meanwhile, the Native American Guardians Association is backing Trump over his stance, telling TMZ the President’s statements “validate what Indian Country has been saying for years.”

The president is right. “Commanders” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

It leaves us yearning for some of those Dallas Washington games, such as the time that Roger Staubach staged a 4th-quarter comeback or the more painful memory of the Redskins eliminating Dallas in the 1983 playoffs. I can still hear that Washington crowd singing “Hail to the Redskins” after Darryl Grant’s TD interception. We didn’t like the outcome of that play, but at least they weren’t singing Hail to the Commanders or whatever woke lyrics they sing now.

So let’s bring back the Redskins, and the Indians, too, and get woke out of sports. Speaking of baseball, my old Sam McDowell card just wouldn’t look good in a Guardians uniform.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image via Pexels.