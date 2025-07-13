America’s top banker is wrong again

Jamie Dimon is often described as “America’s top banker.” For someone pretending to such a prestigious title, he sure gets a lot wrong. An event in Dublin, Ireland last week provided him another opportunity to show his bankruptcy of ideas by asserting that Dems “have big hearts and little brains.” Well, at least he’s half-right.

There are certain phrases that once had meaning but are now meaningless, being reflexive utterances of blabbering idiots who’re too lazy to think. One is “bleeding-heart liberals.” They are now extinct, and the phrase is obsolete. The vast majority of today’s Dems have no heart (in the metaphorical sense) and no brains (in the higher-functioning sense).

Being charitable, Dimon does deserve some credit for describing today’s Dems as idiots who are obsessed with DIE ideology rather than formulating commonsense policy. However, he then hedges — more like a waffling economist than an intrepid banker — by ascribing big hearts to them. That’s so broke from the vaults of reality.

Examples of Dems’ absence of a bleeding-heart abound. In fact, almost everything they do is heartless (and sometimes pure evil), at least toward American patriots. Repeating them all here to this informed audience would be tiresome, so how best to encapsulate them? Perhaps the most succinct approach is to remind Dimon of their morally bankrupt antics during President Trump’s speech to the Joint Session of Congress back in March 2025.

As “ordinary”-cum-heroic Americans stood to receive Trump’s acknowledgment, and rapturous applause from Republicans, Dems just sat. They couldn’t even rise or applaud a joyous cancer-surviving boy who is also a minority. For many with a heart, the boy’s smile and disposition were a tear-jerker; by contrast, Dems remained cruel and cold-hearted. And where were the big hearts, Jamie, for the American victims of illegal aliens who don’t fit the liberal cause célèbre? When Trump recognized Laken Riley’s mother and sisters in the audience, the Dems remained seated. That’s not big hearts, but big, fat, wobbly jack-assess.

Remember the old E.F. Hutton commercial: “When E.F. Hutton talks, people listen”? Well, considering he heads our largest bank, and has his finger on the pulse of America’s business activities, you’d think that when our supposed top banker speaks, people would listen. Perhaps they do, but in contrarian fashion; after all, he has a track record of bad decisions. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent observed this, saying Dimon’s past predictions have been off-kilter.

Perhaps the surprising thing is that his latest musings about Dems are even half right – their behavior indicates that they do have itsy-bitsy brains (in terms of fluid neuronal connections and pre-frontal cortex activity). But being half-right is not good enough for the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, our largest bank by market capitalization.

Image: Tom Hilton via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.