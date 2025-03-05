Dems at Trump's joint address to Congress: Sit on it

One meaning of the phrase “sit on it” is quite derogatory, especially as popularized in the 1970s sitcom Happy Days.

One version is even quite vulgar, and that one is the deserving message to Dems who showed no heart during President Trump’s SOTU last night: Sit on it.

D.J. Daniels, the joyous, cancer-surviving boy endeared himself by hugging the Secret Service agent as he was awarded an honorary badge. Everyone in the chamber clapped rapturously, except for the Dems with no heart. D.J.’s story stirs the soul, but I guess Dems don’t own one because they just sat on it.

When President Trump hailed progress towards peace negotiations in Ukraine, everyone stood and clapped. Except Dems, who just sat on it, even while Pocahontas ludicrously applauded sending Ukraine so much of our money.

When released Russian hostage Marc Fogel was introduced with his stalwart, 95 year-old mother, everyone with a heart stood and clapped. Unbelievably, even for them, cold-hearted Dems defiantly remained seated.

When President Trump discussed the heroism of Corey Comperatore at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, there was rousing acclaim for his attending family members – except from those demented Dems. They have no shame. They have no magnanimity.

President Trump informed Jason Hartly, an ambitious young man from a family of service and sacrifice, that he was accepted into West Point. You’d think that human nature would overcome political party passion, and at least provoke some courteous, lukewarm applause. Not so with the Dems, who continued to sit on it.

In fact, throughout a dynamic and sometimes entertaining speech that reflects the spirit of his first 43 days, the only Dems who didn’t sit on it were those who were escorted out by the Sergeant at Arms (Rep. Al Green) or left steaming under their own steam.

How on earth can one not even stand to recognize Laken Riley’s mother and sisters, after being acknowledged by a compassionate President Trump? And still, the Dems remained seated – where’s their humanity? By the way, in his screeching SOTU last year, Biden couldn’t even get her name right, such is his inauthentic posturing, calling her “Lincoln” Riley.

If one can’t stand for any of those “ordinary” Americans who were thrust into extraordinary circumstances, then one is not only anti-Trump, but anti-American.

Good luck with that in the new Golden Age of America – President Trump is still standing! In a night that will live ignominiously in Dem history, they sat on their hands. For that, they can “sit on it” – that’d be the vulgar version, for they are beyond humanity and reason.





Image: Screen shot from ABS-CBN News video, via YouTube