When everybody was going to the moon

Back in 2009, the late Charles Krauthammer wrote something wonderful about the moon landing. Here it goes:

For the first time in history, the moon is not just a mystery and a muse, but a nightly rebuke. A vigorous young president once summoned us to this new frontier, calling the voyage “the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure on which man has ever embarked.” We came, we saw, we retreated. How could we?

Yes, I miss those trips to the moon.

It was July 20, 1969, or 56 ago today. I understand now what my mom used to say, that time flies after you turn 21. I didn’t realize that my late mom would turn out to be so prophetic. Cuban mothers know best!

Like most families, we sat around the TV and watched Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the moon. At one point, my father commented that Cubans on the island were probably not permitted to watch this historical event. I learned later that he was right when family members confirmed it. My mother then added something colorful: “Ese HP de Fidel no le quiere dar merito a los americanos que llegaron primero que los rusos.” It loosely translates to “that SOB Fidel doesn’t want to admit that the U.S. got there first.” My mom was right about that one, too.

I can remember much of it, from Walter Cronkite’s countdown to the lunar landing to President Nixon’s speech to the astronauts. I felt so lucky to be alive that day. I didn’t know that I’d be posting about it in 2025, but I knew that I’d be talking to someone about it forever. It’s hard to explain to the new generation just how big that day was.

We remember Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins and congratulate the crew and everyone down here who made this amazing mission possible.

Wonder whatever happened to that U.S. flag and landmark that we left up on the moon? Wouldn’t it be nice to find it someday? The sign that said we came here in peace for all mankind? Can we find it and put it up in a museum for future generations to see?

No matter what, I was very lucky to be alive and experience one of the greatest days in world history! I was very lucky to be living in the U.S., where I could watch the whole thing.

