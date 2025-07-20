CBS reporter says he was traumatized when Trump was shot

And now for something completely insane: CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane recently told podcaster Chuck Todd that he was traumatized by the anger the press faced from Trump rallygoers blaming media for the Butler, PA assassination attempt last July.

MacFarlane actually said he had PTSD due to the crowd saying things like, “you did this … you killed him.”

MacFarlane was traumatized?

By Trump supporters?

Trump was shot in the head and nearly had his head blown off on live television, and MacFarlane was concerned with his own feelings?! WTH?!

What a stalwart journalist, with a laser focus on what matters!

The president of the United States was shot? Innocent others were too, including one who later died?

And MacFarlane essentially says, “How do you think I feel with you guys shouting at me?!”

What kind of an unprofessional lout attempts to make this tragic and historic moment about his own unblemished carcass?!

“How was the play, Mrs. Lincoln?”

“Well, it was O.K. until it was interrupted.”

Talk about tone deaf!

If MacFarlane had covered Pearl Harbor, he would have said, “Not the Arizona, I think I left my windbreaker on it when I interviewed Rear Admiral Isaac Kidd yesterday!”

Calling MacFarlane an asshat is an understatement. As I have repeatedly stated before: You cannot hate the mainstream media enough. In the highly unlikely event MacFarlane reads this post, he may be traumatized yet again.

But that would be on him, not me.

Just sayin.’

The unrelenting negative coverage and flat-out lies the mainstream media incessantly spouted -- and spouts -- about Trump obviously and inarguably had — and has -- an enormous effect on its viewers/listeners, and a deadly one on the already unstable.

Most of us were somewhat traumatized with what occurred on July 13, 2024 … and how it occurred. We just weren’t focused on how it immediately affected … ourselves.

Image: X video screen shot