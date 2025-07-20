Democrats and immigration: attack ICE!

Congressional Democrats, at all all-time low of 19% approval have decided to do what they do best: double down on insanity and disaster. They obviously believe the problem could not possibly be their policies and values.

Graphic: Twitter Post

They’re the party of “our democracy,” the party of slavery, segregation, racial hatred, the Klu Klux Klan, DEI, wokeness, identity politics, incompetent and ruinous economics, “mostly peaceful protests,” Antifa, illegal immigration, pedophilia, drag queens, the sexual indoctrination and mutilation of children, child labor and sex trafficking, a demented POTUS and a spoiled word salad running for POTUS. Who could be against that?

The smart thing to do would be to acknowledge past mistakes and adopt sane policies for the future. Americans are a forgiving people, willing to allow second chances. Sure, they probably wouldn’t believe Democrats completely repudiating every stance and belief they’d held for centuries, but if they stuck to their promises, after a decade or so, Americans might begin to come around. Stop laughing; it’s not polite.

The issue most deadly to Democrats, the issue instrumental in reelecting Donald Trump in a landslide, is illegal immigration. Depending on how the issue is phrased, Americans want illegals deported by at least an 80% margin. One would think Democrats could use this issue to begin climbing out of the chasm they’ve dug. One would think wrongly, as an Obama-appointed former U.S. Attorney recently explained:

Graphic: X Post

MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney appointed by Obama, seemed to justify violence against ICE agents while speaking to host Ali Velshi on Monday. It’s similar to what we recently saw from Sunny Hostin of The View. “And as we see people being pulled off the streets — you know, the danger to law enforcement, quite frankly, is that when you’re masked like that and people don’t know who you are, someone might exercise their lawful right of self-defense to protect themselves, thinking they’re being kidnapped. So the notion that this is for law enforcement’s protection is utterly ludicrous. And we need to do away with that.”

Vance isn’t straddling the party line, she’s going full resistance. Democrats have filed a bill to unmask ICE agents, because Democrats are doxing them, threatening agents and their families. It would also force them to display their names. This from the party that had and has no complaints about Antifa, BLM and other thugs wearing masks while rioting, looting, torching businesses and assaulting Jews on college campuses. This from the party accusing federal agents of “kidnapping” and “disappearing” people.

Federal immigration agents on raids and dealing with mobs wear body armor emblazoned with front and back identification of their agency, usually accompanied by the word “POLICE.” They are usually accompanied by local police, except in blue jurisdictions that won’t allow their police to help immigration agents. There is no question about their authority and why they’re there.

They’re wearing masks because Democrats are doxing them, exposing their families—wives and children—to injury or death. Their enemies aren’t only Democrats, but drug and trafficking cartels, Antifa, common criminals, foreign terrorists and Hispanic gangs, monsters for whom the murder of law enforcement officers and their families is daily business in their home countries.

A great many illegals are insane, violent criminals convicted of murder, rape, child molestation and more in their home countries. Immigration authorities are, for now, focusing on deporting them, but they’re not going to ignore illegals they find while looking for the worst of the worst.

Democrats let them in, unvetted, and they’re doing their worst to keep them all in America. If they can be counted in the next census, that means more seats in Congress for blue states, which are steadily losing population and tax base as their citizens flee to red states. Filling those population holes with immigrants that don’t speak English, won’t assimilate and need the massive public assistance promised them by those blue states will only make their budget woes even worse, but Democrats act on what ought to be rather than reality.

One can’t import Third World, violent savages into America and not expect violence and savagery. These are people who don’t obey the law and don’t observe the unwritten rules of conduct between cops and criminals.

Any citizen may resist an illegal arrest. The trouble is few, if any, know the law well enough to know what constitutes an illegal arrest. The smart thing to do is never resist arrest, because the police may use whatever force is necessary to make an arrest. The time for argument is later in court.

Vance surely knows she’s encouraging not lawful self-defense, but illegal and dangerous resistance to lawful arrests and deportations. But she’s a Democrat, and when you hate Trump, America and Normal Americans that much, it’s all you have left.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.