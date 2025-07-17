Vive Zohran Mamdani!

I am a conservative and I am considering sending a campaign donation to Democrat NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Since the election of President Trump, nothing has given me more hope for Democrat voters than the rudderless hysteria of the Democrat party leadership. After the political demise of Hillary Clinton, Democrat voters fell under the spell of authoritarian progressives. But the great 2016 plan of executing every far-left policy, all the time, on every front, with every available tool, is no longer working. It's just making them look more untethered from reality. Zohran Mamdani the far left, radical Muslim antisemite is just another example of that. And a very visible one at that.

I think instead of wringing our hands as conservatives and worrying about a massively blue city going more blue, we should cheer them on. We should be pouring fuel on that dumpster fire and lots of it. If NYC voters want to drink that Kool-Aid... let them. NYC voters are deluded but not stupid. If they get what Mamdani is offering it is only a matter of time before reality will intrude on their magical progressive thinking and life in NYC will be a living hell. A massive unimpeded and failed progressive experiment. There is no better sales pitch for conservative principles of governance than rabid, unfettered progressivism and the smoldering crater it always leaves behind.

Maybe If we let them burn down this iconic American city, we can keep them from burning down the country again in 2028.

Image: Bingjiefu He