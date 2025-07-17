Pennsylvania hosts ‘Inaugural Energy and Innovation Summit’

Newly elected Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) grasps the reality that if the United States is going to lead the world in the AI arms race, we must have access to abundant, affordable, reliable, and clean energy.

On July 15, McCormick hosted the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, attended by President Trump, “members of his cabinet, government officials, the world’s top leaders in energy and artificial intelligence, the biggest global investors, and labor and trade leaders.”

The goal of the summit was simple: “showcase Pennsylvania’s incredible potential to power the AI revolution and create opportunities for Pennsylvanians.”

As most Americans are starting to realize, the AI Age is here. Although we are still in the very early days of what could completely transform the human experience, it is vital to understand one thing: the AI revolution, quantum computing, and data centers will necessitate a steady stream of electricity.

As of now, the best way to fulfill the forthcoming vast increase in demand for electricity is via conventional power sources such as coal, natural gas, and nuclear.

McCormick credits Pennsylvania’s “abundant energy sector” as a prime reason he believes the Commonwealth will be at the forefront of the AI era.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, “Known as the Keystone State, Pennsylvania is a leading East Coast supplier of natural gas, coal, refined petroleum products, and electricity to the nation.”

In fact, Pennsylvania is “the second-largest net supplier of energy to other states after Texas.”

McCormick also says that the Keystone State has “incredible universities” and a “skilled workforce” that is poised to “lead the next era of growth and opportunity.”

On this, he is right. It should be noted that the summit took place at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh, also known as Steel City, is where Andrew Carnegie built one of the most iconic companies in American history: U.S. Steel.

Carnegie, a penniless immigrant, created Carnegie Steel, which revolutionized the steelmaking industry. After selling the company to J.P. Morgan in 1901, he donated nearly 90 percent of his wealth to making the world a better place. His philanthropy stands to this day: Carnegie Hall, Carnegie Mellon University, and more than 2,500 libraries.

Once upon a time, Pittsburgh was a mecca for steel production. Today, not so much. However, the city still has thousands upon thousands of skilled workers who are chomping at the bit to return to their glory days as proud, decent, hardworking people.

“If Pennsylvania were a country, we would have the fourth largest natural gas reserves in the world,” McCormick says. “But under Biden and Harris’ anti-American energy policies rubberstamped by Bob Casey, we haven’t been able to access clean natural gas, including from the Marcellus Shale.”

The good news is that Pennsylvania should be able to access these immense natural gas deposits soon with the pro-American energy Trump administration in place.

Like McCormick, Trump is a climate realist who knows that the giant increase in demand for electricity on the horizon can best be met with natural gas, coal, and nuclear.

Since returning to the White House, Trump is doubling down on American energy dominance. From Energy Secretary Chris Wright to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, the administration is moving swiftly to unleash the American energy sector.

In the years ahead, the United States could become the world’s undisputed energy superpower, which would provide the backbone for American AI supremacy. Places like Pennsylvania will likely play a vital role in this ongoing effort.

Personally, I am glad to see this development because cities like Pittsburgh, which have been left behind in recent decades, have been integral to the American story and now have the opportunity to lead the way as we embark on the American AI journey.

Chris Talgo (ctalgo@heartland.org) is editorial director at The Heartland Institute.

Image: Gretarsson