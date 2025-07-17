Trump's JonBenet moment

What do you think of when you think about the Boulder, Colorado Police Department? Do you think “excellence in law enforcement”? Or do you think of the Keystone Cops?



You probably think “Keystone Cops.” Do you know why you think “Keystone Cops”?



Two(ish) words: JonBenet Ramsey.



The Boulder Police threw away any chance of ever having a reputation for competence on kowtowing to rich people. Had the Ramsey’s been poor, you can bet that their trailer would have been roped off with crime scene tape, and John and Patsy would have been placed in the back of separate police cars within seconds of the arrival of law enforcement.



In other words… the crime would have been solved. By the way, JonBenet would be 34 years old now… the same age as the younger Epstein victims.



When the Boulder Police decided to coddle John and Patsy and allow the crime scene to be contaminated, they had no idea that JonBenet’s picture was going to dominate every grocery store checkout stand for over a decade. JonBenet’s pictures showing up in checkout stand gossip magazines during the holidays has actually become a Christmas tradition!



And every time JonBonet’s picture shows up, the word “Unsolved” appears right next to it. That’s gotta sting any member of the Boulder Police who sees it!



If Jeffery Epstein had lived in West Palm Beach and been recruiting girls from Palm Beach, he’d be alive, in prison, and everyone he knew would have been throughly investigated…. Their mugshots would have been published even before conviction.



The Trump FBI/DOJ is having their own JonBenet moment right now. The American people know that if Jeffery had lived in West Palm Beach he would have been treated completely differently.



What will the FBI’s reputation be for this era? Will it become a hallmark of excellence? Or will it continue to be a bad joke (enabling bad behavior of the rich, enabling political witch hunts)?



For those who want to close the book on all things Epstein… you may close that book, but there’s no guarantee that the story won’t just migrate to the tabloids…and stay there.



Moving on comes with a serious risk. History will judge MAGA. Tripping over Epstein might just sully the reputation of the GOP for decades to come.



Even if the DoJ and MAGA move on, there’s no guarantee that there’s not some internet sleuth out there piecing the whole thing together based on cellular GPS data and hacked files. Anyone who does figure it out is getting a seven-figure payout, for sure! There’s definitely incentive for a bright young person to investigate Epstein and find the truth.



Trump is getting his JonBenet moment. Right now, he can put everyone in separate cars and tape off the area and really investigate what happened… or he can let John and Patsy walk around everywhere, move the body, and compromise the investigation.



Either way, history will draw its own conclusions, and they might differ significantly from what we are being told.

Image: Public Domain