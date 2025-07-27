Trump the Peacemaker, Part 6; Thailand and Cambodia

Has there ever been a peacemaking president like President Trump?

Here is his latest:

🇺🇸PEACEMAKER IN CHIEF🇺🇸



Grateful for this outcome. Blessings on the people of Cambodia and Thailand.



—Thank you, @realDonaldTrump - you’re a blessing to America and our neighbors around the world.

—@POTUS is the Peacemaker in Chief.



Prove me wrong. pic.twitter.com/rmWrwPlf0q — Pastor Travis Johnson (@BasedPastorTrav) July 26, 2025

According to the Epoch Times:

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that leaders of Thailand and Cambodia sought to end their deadly border clashes just moments after he threatened to withhold potential trade deals with both Southeast Asian countries unless the fighting stops. In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had spoken separately with Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet, urging an “immediate ceasefire.” “Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace,” Trump wrote . They are also looking to get back to the Trading Table with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS. They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!”

This makes war six he's ended or made significant progress on ending and he hasn't even been in office for a full year in his second term.

He halted war between India and Pakistan, ending the prospect of a conflict that could easily go nuclear.

He put a stop to Iran's nuclear ambitions and ended the Israeli-Iran conflict, a big one, given the blessings that brings to the entire Middle East. He's also made tremendous progress in hashing out peace in Gaza, a terrorist hellhole if there ever was one.

He ended the Rwanda-People's Republic of Congo war, another plague on that catastrophe-prone part of the world that nobody else cared about. The African people rejoice.

He's made tremendous progress on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, at least trying to get that war to stop.

Now he's taken care of business between Thailand and Cambodia, halting a three-day war there with the simple, blunt weapon of witholding a free trade pact. Both nations decided they would rather have the trade pact with the U.S. and access to its vast markets instead of fight with each other.

For people in that region (and all of these regions), it's a tremendous blessing, like petals from Heaven.

War has been a horrific curse in land-based Southeast Asia since at least the Vietnam conflict. My friend, the late, great journalist Nate Thayer, often told me of terrible inhumanity and underdevelopment he saw in both Thailand and Cambodia as a result of the continuous warfare. It was not for nothing that monster arms profiteer, Russia's Viktor Bout, turned up in Bangkok when he was apprehended several years ago. He was comfortable with arms trafficking connections in that country.

Next door in Burma, there is warfare, too. At my church in San Diego, last week we had a visit from a missionary Burmese nun, Sister Leona of an order named after St. Francis Xavier, who told us of the plight of the poor in Burma, where the sisters dedicated their entire lives to serving them. The nuns helped the people who had lost their homes in the war in the north, also near the Thai border, but they also helped the people on the outskirts of Yangon (formerly Rangoon), the largest city in Burma.

Poor people ended up in the shantytowns on the outskirts of the big city, she said, because they were fleeing gunfire and bombs in their villages, displaced war refugees in the unfamiliar cities living in misery.

(The same dynamic happens in a lot of places -- Colombia, for one, where the shantytown dwellers on the outskirts of the big cities were refugees from FARC Marxist narcoterrorists and other drug-dealing groups. Peru, too.)

These kinds of wars are absolute curses to those who live in them.

I asked the nun if the recent earthquake in Burma was a big problem -- she said it was in certain parts of the capital and other cities, but emphasized that the war was much, much more widespread with a worse impact.

I was surprised by that answer because I had expected she would make her appeal based on the quake which was in the news. The war, by contrast, is not.

That's the same story with Thailand and Cambodia, where rebel forces and often the governments themselves fight trashcan wars with useless carnage.

That's what Trump just ended, using U.S. might and muscle and markets to make it happen, all the levers of American soft power that's a sight better than anything the feckless United Nations ever does.

It's peacemaking, real peacemaking as a defining feature of his great presidency. How many people are going to be alive because of it?

And what weird pretzel logic will the Nobel committee come up with to deny President Trump, who's brought more peace than any U.S. president in living memory, the Nobel peace prize? President Trump doesn't seem to care what they think -- as he posted on his Facebook page, "peace is the prize."

Image: Facebook // President Trump // public domain