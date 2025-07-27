President Trump’s clarion call to Europeans about the perils of endless immigration

Donald Trump is visiting Europe. Upon arriving there, when asked about migration, he had a blunt response, which is that unlimited immigration is killing Europe. The elites were outraged, but I suspect that the common man in Europe had the same response that the dissidents did in 1983, when Ronald Reagan bucked the sophisticated elites and accurately called the Soviet Union an “evil empire.”

Trump didn’t mince words when a reporter in Scotland asked him about Europe’s migration situation:

“On immigration, you better get your act together or you’re not going to have Europe anymore,” Trump said to reporters after landing at Prestwick airport on Friday evening. “You got to get your act together and last month we had nobody entering our country. Nobody. Shut it down. And we took out a lot of bad people that got there with Biden.” [snip] “But you’re allowing it to happen to your countries and you got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe.” “Many countries in Europe, some people, some leaders have not let it happen. And they’re not getting the proper credit. They should. I could name them to you right now, but I’m not going to embarrass the other ones. But stop this. Immigration is killing Europe.”

You’d think that the memory of Rome’s fall would cause at least some of Europe’s elite in politics and the media to stop a moment to think about what Trump said, but the lure of unlimited power through an Islamo-socialist fusion overrides all rational thought. (My bet, when that fusion attains total power in Europe, is that the Islamos brutally conquer the socialists.)

The Euro elites pushed back. The Daily Beast reports that King Charles is “very concerned” that Trump “could launch into an unfiltered rant about immigration...” In London, the mood is reportedly “quite tense.” (I bet.) A Dutch artist in France unveiled a giant mural of the Statue of Liberty covering her eyes.

Naughty Trump.

Meanwhile, Suella Braverman, a conservative British politician, writes that ordinary Brits are increasingly becoming second-class citizens in their own country. She describes Hadush Kebatu, who arrived illegally in the UK and, within eight days, had assaulted a teenager in Epping, an ancient British town.

In Waterlooville, which Braverman represents, the government is housing 35 illegal aliens in the middle of the main shopping center, even as 1.3 million British citizens are waiting for promised government housing. Twenty-five percent of all sex offenses in the UK...yup, “foreign nationals.”

(UPDATE: Shortly after publishing this post, I saw this report out of Germany. Indeed, I could go on updating this post indefinitely.)

And then there are the street scenes in Europe’s ancient towns and cities:

Brussels, the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium 🇧🇪. pic.twitter.com/nSQDg1WbYo — Carlos Abadi (@NewSamawal) July 23, 2025 Rome was once famous for valor of its brave gladiators, but today it is sadly famous for brawls between Pakistanis and Bangladeshis outside Colosseum. An absurd decline. Let's take back Rome. pic.twitter.com/HgAUWoBM0A — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) July 27, 2025 Paris is always very romantic. pic.twitter.com/zQpiG1FGYP — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) July 9, 2025 If a woman has to pass with a stroller in Paris she cannot because streets are occupied by Muslims praying to Allah. This is what an Islamic invasion looks like. pic.twitter.com/MZmqJCood8 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) June 15, 2025

(Those last two tweets, incidentally, are why France is recognizing an imaginary nation called “Palestine.”)

Those ordinary Europeans who dare to protect are routinely told that they’re racist and Islamophobic, hate-filled and selfish, mean-spirited and fascistic. The police, rather than address sex crimes, assaults, and other violence, sit at their desks and look for mean tweets.

However, I hope, for these ordinary people, Trump’s blunt and honest words have the same effect that Reagan’s Evil Empire speech had on Russian dissidents. Up until he spoke, the Western elite, including in America, made it clear that we had to pretend that the Soviet Union, which was responsible for indescribable death and suffering in the Soviet bloc and everywhere else it could reach, was just another nation.

On March 8, 1983, though, when speaking to the National Association of Evangelicals convention, Reagan blew that idea to pieces (and was derided as a bumpkin and simpleton for having done so):

So, I urge you to speak out against those who would place the United States in a position of military and moral inferiority. You know, I’ve always believed that old Screwtape reserved his best efforts for those of you in the Church. So, in your discussions of the nuclear freeze proposals, I urge you to beware the temptation of pride–the temptation of blithely..uh..declaring yourselves above it all and label both sides equally at fault, to ignore the facts of history and the aggressive impulses of an evil empire, to simply call the arms race a giant misunderstanding and thereby remove yourself from the struggle between right and wrong and good and evil.

The establishment was shocked! Shocked!

However, the dissidents imprisoned in the gulags for daring to oppose their government were delighted. In The Case for Democracy: The Power of Freedom to Overcome Tyranny and Terror, Natan Sharansky writes,

One day, my Soviet jailers gave me the privilege of reading the latest copy of Pravda. Splashed across the front page was a condemnation of President Reagan for having the temerity to call the Soviet Union an “evil empire.” Tapping on walls and talking through toilets, word of Reagan’s “provocation” quickly spread through the prison. The dissidents were ecstatic. Finally, the leader of the free world had spoken the truth—a truth that burned inside the heart of each and every one of us.

For ordinary Europeans, Trump is the leader who has spoken a truth that burns inside each one of them. But they’re running out of time. The elites, sheltered in their nice, safe neighborhoods, with their well-padded bank accounts, from the horrors they’ve unleashed, are almost done with their evil work, so that the new Islamo-socialist empire can arise.

Image created using ChatGPT.