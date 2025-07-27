Americans urged to ... quit being Americans

As I write this, in my northern-tier state, a “lethal” warning has been issued for “extreme” heat.

This is the umpteenth time this summer that previously unheard of warning has been posted.

The predicted high temperature for the day?

Eighty-seven degrees.

That is only 3 degrees warmer than the average high for this date!

Three degrees.

By contrast, on a February day when the average high is 24 degrees, we don’t get “lethal” warnings for the “extreme” cold when the predicted high is 21, 3 degrees lower than average.

And yet, if one were to be naked outdoors at 21 degrees one would eventually freeze to death … while quite a few people are relatively comfortable outside when the temperature is 87 degrees.

So, what gives?

Agenda, that’s what.

Man-caused global warming will be the death of us all.

I call B.S.

In the past several weeks, tens of millions of Americans have been urged to stay out of the sun, stay indoors (and drink plenty of fluids) due to “lethal” heat, stay out of the water due to windy conditions, waves and cold lake temperatures, and stay indoors due to toxic smoke. Oh, and if you are drinking plenty of fluids, make sure none of them contain alcohol or caffeine, as temperatures were purported to be so high that folks could spontaneously dry up and blow away, apparently, due in part to alcohol or caffeine-induced dehydration.

It’s too sunny! It’s too hot! It’s too smoky! It’s too wavy, stay out of the water! Have a nice summer vacation everyone!

What the hell are we allowed to do?

The Climate Change Fanatics are really pouring it on now, desperate to scare Americans into inactivity, economic and otherwise. This is eerily reminiscent of the “experts’” reactions to The Plandemic. Wear a mask! Take the jab! Don’t get within six feet of another person! Don’t go to a wedding or a funeral! Stay inside!

Dear God, are we the same people who refused to bow before a king and who defeated the greatest military on Earth at the time? I bet “experts” would have urged American troops to “seek heat … and shoes” when at Valley Forge. Problem was, there wasn’t any of either. Yet they persevered … and birthed a nation.

Are we the same people who survived the Great Depression and won two World Wars?

Have we all become pathetically effete wimps? Or do “experts” (and those that use them) want us to be? I am so sick of “authorities” warning Americans against going outside, going in the water, being in the sun, breathing the air-- and just about anything else you can think of-- that I could [fill in the blank]. We need an alert warning us against extremism in the use of alerts.

Therefore, I am urging Americans to immediately quit listening to these controlling asshats with an agenda in the guise of “experts,” and to proceed with going on about their lives, using simple common sense as their guide.

And remember to look both ways before crossing the street.

Image: