The media leverage summer weather into apocalyptic panic

Every day when I see Al Roker on NBC, he shows the weather map, and he claims that everything is caused by climate change. And of course, the public has been indoctrinated to believe that the climate has suddenly started changing because of humans and our use of natural resources, or eating meat and doing other nefarious human things.

It is all a scam.

In. USA Today article entitled “Late July’s oppressive heat forecast isn’t normal,” you can see in the opening paragraphs how the scam works. The not-normal, we’re told, is that it’s going to be really hot, so that people should try to stay cool:

As the clock ticks down the final days of July, thermometers will climb across much of the eastern half of the U.S., creating a dangerous and long-lasting heat wave that will put millions at risk of heat stroke and other illnesses. Those in the path of the heat wave should plan to take extra measures to stay cool through at least July 30. Keep things chill by staying in air-conditioned spaces, visit friends with pools, pile up the popsicles and lemonade and pull out the recipe for your favorite cold summer salad. “This will be a long duration heat wave, with little to no overnight relief and high humidity levels, leading to an increased danger,” the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said on July 24. Daily highs in the upper-90s to near 100 degrees are forecast to combine with humidity to create conditions where the “feels like” temperatures could exceed 110-115 degrees, according to a July 25 forecast by Jennifer Tate at the prediction center.

A one-minute internet search yielded the following, with affirmation from no less a source than the New York Times. It reports that the longest and deadliest heat wave in recorded United States history occurred in 1936. AI pointed out that it occurred in summer, as if a heat wave would occur during winter. It occurred for weeks during the decade-long Dust Bowl.

Temperatures exceeded 100 degrees for days. 5,000 people died. There was no air conditioning. (Thank goodness for our use of natural resources. The drought and heat were not caused by population growth or our use of natural resources.)

We do not know what the heat index was because it wasn’t calculated until 1979.

Where I live in Springfield, Illinois, on July 25, it was a whopping 92 degrees, which is all of five degrees above normal (or, as we used to call it, “average”). The record high for July 25 was 104 in 1934, 89 years ago. The highest temperature ever in Springfield was 112 degrees in July of 1954 during a global cooling period. Springfield has not hit 100 degrees yet this year and it is not in the forecast.

In 1936, Springfield experienced 29 days with temperatures over 100 degrees. It has not hit 100 degrees for thirteen years:

Which year had the most 100° days? Based on NOAA records, the year 1936 holds the record for the most 100 °F days in Springfield history. There were 29 days with a high temperature of at least 100 degrees that year. How many so far this year (2025)? It has not reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Springfield so far in 2025. As of July 24, the highest temperature this year is 93 °F. The last time it reached at least 100° F was July 31, 2012.

Thank goodness that people have invented so many ways to use the natural resources the Earth has been blessed with. They are not killing us. They are greatly improving our quality and length of life.

It is a true shame that almost all people posing as journalists just repeat what they are told instead of doing simple research. It takes no intelligence to be puppets who seek to have the government take away our freedoms.

Image created using AI.