This is, inarguably, the biggest scandal in American history, and by far the most consequential. Period.

If you know not of which I speak, you must largely consume mainstream media. (Which means it is very unlikely you’d be reading posts at the American Thinker, rendering the previous two sentences rather moot.)

It does a monumental disservice to justice to simply call it the Russia-Russia-Russia Collusion Hoax.

It now seems clear that an outgoing president worked with a former first lady Macbeth (and then presidential candidate), a future president, and the country’s intelligence community to make up something out of whole cloth -- specifically to take down a freshly and duly elected president and negate the will of the people.

Tragically, those involved in these efforts to subvert the election/will of the people were largely successful.

The Deep State, the intelligence agencies, and the most prominent members of the Democrat party, including the outgoing president, hatched and effectuated a scheme to oust, destroy, or render ineffective the democratically elected president from their rival party.

Smooth transition of power? No, unprecedented duplicity and high treason. The kind that, if proven, caused folks in days of yore to be hung from the highest yardarm … or at least given the death penalty.

Of course, these days the perpetrators are zealously protected by those in the wildly corrupt and disingenuous corporate media.

Even after spending literally years touting the since-disproven and obviously and demonstrably false rumors of Trump’s Russian collusion in an effort to simultaneously bring him down and cover up top Democrats’ collusion with a Russian, the legacy media now refuses to report on Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbards assertions, assertions that most objective and sentient beings knew were true all along.

Now that Trump is in office again, they are happy to talk about the Epstein files which they ignored and/or suppressed for years when a Democrat sat in the Oval Office. They will talk about anything else that might cast Trump in a bad light. They will even talk about the weather or erectile disfunction, but they will not credit Gabbard’s assertions.

Ironically, the mainstream media/fake news outlets have been colluding with their masters in the Democrat party for many years now. It is well past time to call them out, once and for all.

But, “biggest scandal in American history"?

Really?

Alger Hiss wasn’t the president. Neither was Aaron Burr. And his infamous duel with Alexander Hamilton was mutually agreed upon.

Both Hiss and Burr were traitors, but unable to cause grievous damage to Americans’ belief and trust in their government and institutions.

Comparatively, Watergate is literally nothing, a third-rate, bungled break-in that was anything but unprecedented. Even the South seceding from the union was largely done transparently, and at least in part in support of states’ rights. Obama, Clinton, Biden, Clapper, Brennan, Strzok, et al. hid their motives, agenda, and actions from the American people whose will they were determined to annul.

Naturally, Obama has denied Gabbard’s claims and labeled them preposterous. In my opinion, his denial was a bit over-the-top. The lady doth protest too much.

Once again, suffice it to say that, in the not-too-distant past, Brennan, Clapper, Mueller, Comey, Strzok-- and Hillary, Obama, and Biden would’ve been punished to the maximum extent of the law. Seriously. But we know that won’t happen, at least not to Obama, Biden, and Hillary, but Lord knows it should.

The crux of the matter is this: if, yet again, there is no real accountability for elite lawbreakers and evildoers, whether it be those who perpetrated this scandal or those who aided and abetted — or covered up — Epstein’s, if there really is a two-tier justice system, Americans will soon lose any and all faith in their institutions, leaders … and country.

There can be no greater crime than that. For America. For the world.

Image: Ari Levinson, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0 Deed