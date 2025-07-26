The pompous left’s refusal to believe what they see

The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth. --H.L. Mencken

Most conservative political junkies knew from the outset, 2008, that Barack Obama would be a disaster for the country he promised to “transform.”

Transform it he did. He set race relations back at least fifty years. He destroyed what had been quality health care.

It was clear to many of us then that he loathed this country, the nation that had coddled him, poorly educated him, allowed for his rise to prominence in Chicago and then to the presidency.

And yet from that same “outset,” his election in 2008, millions of Americans saw him as some sort of savior, the first black president who would cure all our ills.

But he didn’t.

He made them all so much worse. He is a narcissist of the first order, a man without empathy or a soul, a man who sought only wealth and the privilege he has enjoyed since reaching the pinnacle of American power.

He and his wife should be an embarrassment to the American people, so transparent was and is their self-righteousness, their self-regard, their lack of humility and respect for the American people.

Now that the depths of Obama’s villainy is being revealed, the members of his syndicate who implemented his wholly unconstitutional sabotage of President Trump beginning in 2015, it will soon be clear to all Americans just how arrogant and unscrupulous he was.

In collusion with the “psycho-emotionally” unstable Hillary Clinton who conceived and paid for the infamous “dossier,” Obama’s group of handmaidens – John Brennan, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper, and the entirety of the mainstream media, etc. (it’s a long list), they set out to fabricate a narrative, spread it far and wide, expand upon it day by day. They congratulated themselves daily for their “reporting,” while those who set the whole, devious, evil, plan in motion knew from the beginning that it was all false, fake, a tissue of lies.

These were the people so many Americans admired so greatly. They believed in Obama, Hillary and the rest of the left. Chances are they do not any longer.

If they do still believe the massive conspiracy that this Obama cabal perpetrated upon the American people, God bless them but feel sorry for their beguiled naivete for they have been willingly deceived.

The Democrats’ anger at all that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has declassified is understandable up to a point – they, too, have been duped.

But as the actual documents are released for all to see and read, one would think even the Democrats would get on board and accept that which has been proven to be true.

But no. That is not the case. If there has been anything that should disabuse them of their party’s criminal actions (vote fraud, grossly illegal fund-raising like ActBlue, the use of illegal immigration to ensure additional House seats, etc.), what Gabbard has revealed should seal the party’s fate. If current polling is correct, maybe it has among young people; they seem to be fleeing.

But all these revelations only angered the Democrats in the House, Senate and the corporate media. They are trying to convince their party faithful that none of it is true, to not believe their lying eyes.

As Una Merkle said in the original Parent Trap, “It was ever thus.”

The left has always relied on selling pipe dreams and fearmongering. The right has generally been submissive to their unctuous sanctimony.

Too many of the Republicans in Congress are still scared of their own shadows when it comes to standing up for what is right and true.

The left wants the mutilation of children to be legal, even without parental consent. The left wants men in women’s sports despite the obvious absurdity of this nonsense, the wholesale denial of biology. The left wants speech codes, to ban fossil fuels, to use the hoax of climate change to control how we eat, drive and live. They support the indoctrination of children as young as five to all things LGBT. They want to legislate the equality of outcome, not the equality of opportunity; an obvious impossibility. They want to impose DEI mandates even though it has proven to be a catastrophic disaster in nearly every endeavor it has been tried –- from air travel to medicine and everything in between.

The left is wrong about everything.

Mencken’s quote above has largely been true throughout our nation’s history with thankfully notable exceptions.

Trump is one of those exceptions. His supporters realize that the left detests him so violently precisely because he tells the truth. He has upset their apple cart of Marxism, globalism and the leftist tyranny they favor for the American people.

The Democrats talk a good game but not for a minute do they believe in actual freedom, those guaranteed by our Constitution. They hate that old document conceived and authored by some brilliant young and old, white men.

Consider the quality of our Democrat representatives in the House and Senate vs. the Republicans in congress.

They have Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff, Jasmine Crockett, AOC, Cory Booker, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Chris Murphy, and their ilk. We have Josh Hawley, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Eric Schmitt, APL (Anna Paulina Luna), Brandon Gill, etc.

The smart ones are all on the right side for once.

Looking back at our nation’s history, the Democrats have been on the wrong side for many decades, from Woodrow Wilson to LBJ to Obama.

The Republicans, with a few intervals, have been on the right side of what is important to American families who just want to be left alone, not interfered with by their government.

But said Republicans have so often capitulated to the left, their supporters lost faith … until now. We finally have a leader who is not lying to us. He is brash, rough around the edges at times, but fully knowledgeable about every issue with which he is confronted. President Trump is detested most violently by the left, but dearly loved by his growing mass of supporters who know the truth when they hear it.

