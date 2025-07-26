For leftists, as between Trump and Obama, guess who’s the ‘conspiracy nut'

Who is The New York Times’ Peter Baker talking about here?

[The president] relishes conspiracy theories, particularly those that benefit him or smear his enemies without any evident care for whether they are true or not. (Emphasis added.)

The truth of that statement depends on which side of the political aisle you are on. Someone MAGA could easily read that to mean President Obama. It was President Obama, after all, who set forth one of the most despicable conspiracy theories ever foisted from one president onto another “without any evident care for whether [it was] true or not”; namely, that President Trump “colluded” with Russia to win the White House in 2016.

That’s the biggest “conspiracy theory” I know of any president having. But noooo… Mr. Baker is talking about President Trump. He’s talking about President Trump in an absolutely unhinged screed of elitist sarcasm, published this morning, painting President Trump as the worst kind of conspiracy theorist, simply because the president has finally lost his patience with garbage media hacks like Baker trying to paint him with an Epstein brush.

Image by ChatGPT.

It will be yet another in a long line of media-driven conspiracy theories that Trump will be proven to be on the right side of, once enough time has passed and the damage has baked in. It happens over and over again.

If I were Trump, I’d be pretty hacked off too, and long ago. The man has fortitude unlike any other human organism I’ve ever seen, keeping his cool looooong after most of us would’ve incinerated to mere dust from the heat.

Happily, we are seeing President Trump finally directing his ire to the person who lit the match of all this madness: his Attorney General, Pam Bondi.

Less than two weeks ago, Trump said she was doing a “very good job“ with the Epstein matter, a remark which landed like a thud in MAGA world, for sure. Now there’s an indication that POTUS sees the Epstein hoopla for what it is, an “unforced error,” and the error is squarely, unambiguously on Bondi. It was she, after all, who orchestrated the 3-ring binder circus at the White House several months ago.

Politico now reports that “the president is frustrated with his staff’s inability to tamp down conspiracy theories they once spread and by the wall of media coverage that started when Attorney General Pam Bondi released information from the Epstein case that was already in the public domain.”

To be sure, it’s Politico, so it must be taken with a grain of salt, but it tracks. It tracks with POTUS’s demeanor lately.

He’s clearly had enough.

And who could blame him? Oh, right. Peter Baker.