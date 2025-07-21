The difference Susie Wiles makes

I have been a lifelong Republican and a yuge fan of President Donald Trump. He has advanced more conservative policies than any president in my lifetime. As I wrote in 2018; Trump is no Reagan — and that is a good thing.

While we may question President Trump’s methods as being uncouth, what we must come to understand is this — he is a product of our time. The Left hates Donald Trump, not only because he maintains a different ideological bent, but because he is wholly prepared to enter the fight of the Left’s making. He’s prepared to go toe-to-toe with the ugly Left, and if need be, squishy Republicans, who have talked about “our values” for decades, only to cower at the first sign of adversity.

But, although I believe that Donald Trump has advanced many conservative policies and believe that he is the fighter that we need in this era, there are many instances where he creates unnecessary turmoil, most recently and notably with the handling of this Epstein matter.

Donald Trump’s natural instinct is to brawl. This is due to his New York upbringing and the dog-eat-dog world of finance and construction.

There are times when a more sober, measured approach is needed. This brings us to chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign for president was masterfully executed. The persona was most certainly Donald Trump, but the message discipline was focused and effective. Susie Wiles was widely credited for this discipline.

The first 100 days of the Trump presidency was a whirlwind of action, executed efficiently and strategically, bearing many successes, from the economy, tariffs, and the border to international relations. The Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) were placed on their heels.

The president and Pam Bondi botched the Epstein messaging, which has accomplished two things for the left: taken the focus off the administration’s accomplishments and placed a bulls-eye on the president as complicit in Jeffrey Epstein’s sordid sex-trafficking affair.

The media needed a narrative shift. We gave it to them.

The president’s inclination is to strike out. Sadly, he directed much of his ire towards his base. Yuge mistake.

We may eventually get to the bottom of the Epstein matter (unlikely), but whatever the outcome of the investigation, the president (and Pam Bondi) created an opening for those who hate the president and, by extension, our country.

There are dark forces at work in the Deep State and among its media mouthpieces. We need a fighter (which we have) and sound, sober counsel.

The president must continue to fight, but he also must permit Susie Wiles to restore the messaging discipline that he exhibited in his campaign. The battles ahead will be bloody. His people are still his people. He mustn’t help the Democrats and their media sycophants divide our movement. It is bigger than Donald Trump personally. The battle is for the restoration and prolongation of our Republic. Only Trump (for now) can lead this cause, but he must understand that he also is the only person who can derail what he’s already accomplished.

Let the president stay focused on his agenda. He should assign Wiles the role of approving administration communication, up to and including his Truth Social posts. The American people are counting on his success. His enemies, and ours, are counting on and scheming for his failure.

