When it comes to events in 2016, the truth may finally set America free

We are on the cusp of learning about the two big lies of 2016, lies that have cast incredibly long shadows in America, corrupting everything they touched. The Democrats have been inundating the American people with half-truths and outright falsehoods, while hiding information, all to destroy Donald Trump and maintain Democrat power. The truth, though, which may be accompanied by arrests and very high-profile trials, is about to set America free.

The first Democraty party lie began on July 5, 2016, when James Comey stood before the American people and gave us a long recitation about the illegal, unsecured server Hillary Clinton had in her bathroom through which she ran classified State Department business. Stunningly, though, he ended by saying that Hillary shouldn’t be prosecuted for having done so.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump, out of misplaced magnanimity and despite promising the American people during the campaign that Hillary would go to jail, did not have his DOJ prosecute her. Hillary continues free to this day, despite national security violations that would have seen any other American tossed into jail forever.

It wasn’t just this failure of the rule of law, though, that corrupted America. It was also that Hillary herself, like a kind of mildew, continued to corrupt the system after July 2016 and into 2017:

According to reporting by Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations, damning communications reveal direct coordination between Clinton operatives and top figures across the Obama administration, including the White House, National Security Council, State Department, and intelligence agencies. The fix wasn’t just suspected; it was orchestrated from the very beginning.

DEVELOPING: I'm told there are texts/emails indicating Hillary Clinton campaign aides directly coordinated with the Obama White House, NSC, State Dept and Intelligence Community officials in efforts to dig up dirt tying Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin in July 2016 ...developing... — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

Now, as Trump’s government starts clearing out the intelligence community closets, revealing all the lies, half-truths, and omissions that the Deep State had collected there, we’re learning that the FBI deliberately refused to investigate many of Hillary Clinton’s worst potential crimes. That is, we don’t know—and we’ll never know—just how many laws she broke and how much national security damage America suffered because of her:

Sen. Chuck Grassley just released a newly declassified annex from the 2018 DOJ/OIG report detailing disgraced former FBI director James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s illegal private email server.



The annex shows that Comey and his corrupt FBI underlings deliberately… pic.twitter.com/P4LVV0wvC3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 21, 2025

The second big lie, of course, was the Russia Hoax itself. As Tulsi Gabbard is slowly revealing, the Obama White House knew that Russia was trying to stir up trouble, as it has since 1948, but that it hadn’t really done anything to affect the election itself. Instead, it was the Obama White House that stirred up the trouble on Russia’s behalf to destroy Trump.

One of the defenses leftists are raising to these revelations is that Republicans have already admitted that Russians interfered in the election so—Hah! Hah!—they cannot claim that Obama is guilty of anything. A perfect example comes in the form of a Mediaite editorial pointing to a Senate Intelligence Committee report from August 2020, which acknowledged that Russia meddled with the election.

But of course, that’s not the point! We always knew that Russia interfered with the election—and indeed, the intelligence community’s pre-election assessment in 2016 said that Russia was up to its old tricks. Thus, Russia has tried to destabilize American elections since 1948 as part of the Cold War in order to destabilize America itself.

When America had pro-American presidents, both the winning and losing candidates in the election always rebuffed these efforts. However, because Obama was not a pro-American president, in 2016 he embraced and amplified the Russian tactic—which, again, had not actually swayed any votes—to attack Trump, a duly elected president. Obama wasn’t concerned that the election results were wrong. He simply needed a war to tar Trump as a traitor so that Trump would be unable to function and, perhaps, could be driven from the White House in favor of Mike Pence, who was far less of a danger to Obama’s legacy and “accomplishments.”

Knowing what we know now means that the 2020 Senate Republican findings are irrelevant. The new revelations utterly swamp them.

Trump knows this, as he’s made plain in the last 24 hours with a series of aggressive Truths:

In 2017, Trump thought he could heal America by letting Hillary go free. Now, though, Trump knows that only the Truth will free and heal America. If the political class, up to and including a past President of the United States, committed high crimes and misdemeanors, justice must be served.