In The Lord of the Rings, Frodo and Sam encounter a monster spider named Shelob. When something is caught or causes a disturbance in the web, the spider scurries out of its lair and attacks the prey.

In Oregon, we have a weak governor, Tina Kotek, who did not get her way in the legislative session. Now, she has decided to exact revenge on the citizens of Oregon. At the very end of the session, Tina Kotek, or as I am now calling her, Shelob, came scurrying out of her lair, the governor's mansion, and threatened everybody who either voted against the transportation package she so desperately wanted or was afraid for their re-election should this tax pass. The governor offered a significantly reduced package that failed on the last day of the legislative session because the legislators called the session two days early. Now, we watch a vengeful governor use her office to punish people with no say in this debacle.

You’d be surprised how many readers were inclined to take this story seriously, though it’s obviously a satirical piece. This is what we have come to expect from Tina Kotek and unfettered, corrupt Democratic state officials. A number of my contacts in the Capitol have told me the governor had what they called a “meltdown” after the Transportation package died in committee. Her revenge came swiftly. There are real-world consequences when a governor decides to vent her anger at the rural citizens of Oregon.



So Shelob’s silly revenge is also hurtful for those who work for the Oregon Department of Transportation.



John Woods: Father, Husband, Conservative, Activist, Patriot, Veteran, Certified Action Range Shooter, Voting Delegate to the state Oregon Republican Party.

Image: Oregon National Guard