Democrats go one way and men the other

Over the next 12 months, U.S. voters will have an opportunity to judge President Trump's record and especially the new "Big Beautiful Bill." Based on a new poll, it appears that the Democrats are not gaining much support. Let's check out the story:

The Democratic Party’s credibility with voters has plummeted even further since the 2024 election, raising alarm bells as the party looks to rebuild ahead of the midterms and the next presidential election, according to a poll obtained by The Hill. The poll, conducted between May and June by Unite the Country, a Democratic super PAC, showed voters perceived the Democratic Party as “out of touch,” “woke” and “weak.” The party has seen its support erode with white men, Hispanic men and working-class voters across the board, with approval ratings sitting below 35 percent across those demographics. And enthusiasm within the party continues to wane in the wake of 2024, the poll revealed. “This is the reality of the perception of us as a party, and until we accept that, it’s going to be hard to move forward,” said Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau, who serves as senior adviser to the super PAC. “There’s a perception out there, outside of Democratic elites, and it’s taken hold in not just the MAGA crowd but people that should be with us.” “Democrats need to realize that in order to improve and get better to not only win in 2028 but to win in 2030 and 2032 and beyond,” Mollineau added.

Hard to move forward? I'd say so especially when we check out the part about "“out of touch,” “woke” and “weak.”

Can the party leadership figure this out? Watch what's happening in New York City's mayoral race or the attacks on ICE. Do these party leaders think that Americans are voting for people mocking ICE for breaking into a farm that hires minors or impressed with a guy promising to create public food stores?

This poll is confirming that the party has a serious "man problem." They are losing men for lots of reasons, especially defending men who steal girls' trophies. At the moment, it does look as if the best thing going for President Trump is that the Democrats are not going anywhere.

