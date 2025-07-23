Poll: More than 60% of Gen Z kids like socialism, 34% like communism

Rikki Schlott at the New York Post reported yesterday on the results of a new poll from the Cato Institute and YouGov which revealed that 62% of Gen Z kids (ages 18–29) held a “favorable view” of socialism” while 34% held a “favorable view” of communism.

Can these young Americans define or recognize either of these systems by the actual (rotten) fruits of their harvests? I guarantee that’s a big fat no, but it doesn’t matter, because they’re voting for it anyway.

These are the evil morons, getting other evil morons (like Omar Fateh and Zohran Mamdani), through the Democrat primaries, and God forfend, the general election.

I wonder what it is about these ideologies they view so favorably?

Could it be sentiments expressed in The Communist Manifesto about how “despotic inroads on the rights of property” is one of the most basic components of a communist revolution?

Is it the hundreds of millions of mutilated and dead bodies littered across time and space they like so much?

Do they relish in the treatment of Ivan Moiseyev, a young Christian drafted into the Red Army, who was tortured and eventually murdered for his faith by his superiors? Military officials told Ivan’s family that he’d died in a drowning accident, but when his father opened the coffin, it revealed that Ivan had taken repeated beatings, his chest had been burned with an iron, and his heart had been punctured at least six times. (“Vanya” was so disfigured, his own mother didn’t even recognize him.)

What is it about race communists burning ilttle boys alive in pots of boiling water do they find so “favorable”?

Communist ideologues that overtly encourage violence like the story below are “favorable” political systems?

The brutal reality of farm murders in South Africa documented:



The murder of Attie (40), Wilna (36) and little Wilmien Potgieter (2) in the vicinity of Lindley



Support AfriForum in our fight to expose the truth about farm murders here: https://t.co/WDqnaluaAm pic.twitter.com/0K59Mrz9aG — Conscious Caracal 🇿🇦 (@ConCaracal) July 2, 2025

The horrors of Bolshevism are a “favorable” path to pursue political goals?

Turning a first world nation (Rhodesia) into a third world nation (Zimbabwe) is a “favorable” outcome for governance?

They “favor” governments that sanction the murder of whites (Rhodesia and South Africa) because whites have the audacity to exist and produce?

Communist politicians who install picture windows into their government offices to watch executions, and communist executioners who make cufflinks out of spent brass are “favorable” representations of their voters?

One cannot even begin to cover the endless atrocities committed by socialists and communists (I didn’t even get to say anything about Southeast Asia and China)—there’s a reason that The Black Book of Communism is more than 750 pages long and barely makes a dent in communism’s history.

Image generated by AI.