Black terrorists talk ‘seizing the means of production’ in South Africa

As the South African government ramps up the persecution of and aggression against white Afrikaners, having passed a new “land reform” law (legalized land seizures without compensation) in January of this year, a clip from a six-year-old Lauren Southern documentary is going viral, reminding the West (and everyone else) that not only is the anti-Boer agenda in South Africa very evil, but very Marxian as well.

“5 black men drowned the 12 year old white farmer’s son in boiling water”



Look at this documentary ‘Farmlands’ from Lauren Southern about the killings of white boers/farmers in South Africa.

I personally know Ilene from crime scene cleanup (who talk in the second half of the… pic.twitter.com/GjV3mHB3X3 — Boer (@twatterbaas) March 24, 2025

“Seizing the means of production?” A “confrontation” to topple the status quo? Recall this passage, from the abominable Communist Manifesto:

The proletariat will use its political supremacy to wrest, by degree, all capital from the bourgeoisie, to centralise all instruments of production in the hands of the State, i.e., of the proletariat organised as the ruling class; and to increase the total productive forces as rapidly as possible. Of course, in the beginning, this cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads on the rights of property, and on the conditions of bourgeois production; by means of measures, therefore, which appear economically insufficient and untenable, but which, in the course of the movement, outstrip themselves, necessitate further inroads upon the old social order, and are unavoidable as a means of entirely revolutionising the mode of production.

“Wresting” all wealth and “centralizing” the economy is, in other words, seizing the means of production. And, “despotic inroads” against those with wealth (land or money) is inarguably… leading to a confrontation.

Zanele Lwana’s comment about “a society that would embody a value system that puts black people first” is also worth deconstructing: unfortunately there are plenty of societies with a “value system” that (ostensibly) “puts black people first.” They’re places where no one wants to live, even the black people, because lawless anarchy doesn’t work for anybody. Somalia, the Congo, Sudan, Libya, Chad, Central African Republic, Mali, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria…. African societies that “put black people first” have absurdly high rates of violence and oppression, which affect the black people living there more than anyone else—don’t forget, after Gaddafi’s death, the power vacuum ushered in an explosion in the slave market. Here’s this, from an astute user on X:

Africa has 54 countries, 1.487 billion people.



On the Southern tip lays South Africa, with the largest Economy and best infrastructure.



Guess what makes South Africa different from the rest of Africa?

4.6 million white people. — Ian Chant 🇦🇺🇨🇦 (@chant_ian) March 24, 2025

And, from another very insightful observer:

Again, the very old, Marxist obsessions about either nationalising land or redistributing it. This is outdated for many decades, if it is about well-being or economic thriving. But it is not outdated if it is about seizing control over land, without plans for anything prosperous.

It was never about equality, the welfare of the working class, or true economic prosperity—it’s always been about deviant and degenerate envy.

