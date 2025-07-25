Neo-Nazi clubs 'exploding' around the globe?

A website called “Knewz” (via MSN) recently posted the following:

A chilling warning has emerged from the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE), highlighting a disturbing trend in the United States: a significant rise in neo-Nazi clubs. The organization categorizes this growth as an ‘explosion’ of neo-Nazi Active Clubs (ACs), designating it a ‘growing transnational threat.’ This development is alarming for communities across the nation and raises questions about the rising tide of extremism in contemporary society.

The article, by someone called MEGA (“Make Evil Great Again?”), continued:

The global context is equally sobering. Since 2023, the Active Clubs have expanded by an additional 25 percent worldwide, resulting in 187 chapters now operational across 27 different countries.

That’s barely one chapter per country on Earth. There may be more Church of Satan chapters than that. And there are astronomically more communist party organizations and outlets.

An “explosion” of neo-Nazi clubs in the United States?

Don’t tell me that! That’s fake Knewz!

I have never seen or heard of one in my entire effing life! I have many conservative friends, and not a one of them would have anything to do with a neo-Nazi organization.

I travel far and wide through countless rural areas and mingle with fellow “deplorables” in fly-over country, and I’ve never—not even once-- heard a thing about neo-Nazi clubs.

On the other hand, we’ve got an actual Marxist/communist about to become mayor of New York, and an Islamist Marxist the favorite to soon be mayor of Minneapolis. Most other big cities are squarely under the thumb of radical liberals/leftists … who own every mainstream media outlet and major institution in America. That is what’s disturbing.

And an existential danger to the republic for which they don’t stand.

