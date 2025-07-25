Democrats post a graphic about sky-rocketing inflation—quickly erase it when they realize it condemns them

Apparently, the entire social media team for one of only two major political parties in the nation that happens to be the biggest super power in the world, can’t read a shockingly simple chart correctly.

Yesterday, the official X account for the Democrats posted this graphic to social media:

Look at how stupid Democrats are.



They posted a chart of the Biden/Democrat Inflation Crime and tried to attribute it to Trump. pic.twitter.com/6BUj9cs86g — TOTAL OBLITERATION (@dempocalypse) July 24, 2025

If you notice at the bottom, we’re looking at annual numbers from each October, which is when the fiscal year begins. October 2019 and October 2020 are both very low and very consistent, and when you consider that the October 2020 data were numbers after all the chaos of COVID—like a global economy grinding to a halt, government lockdowns, and massive stimulus handouts—it reflects extremely well on Donald Trump, who was leading public policy at the time. Maintaining such low inflation with massively inflationary events is a testament to smart and sharp political leadership.

But then by October 2021 we see that the numbers shoot up…and it only gets worse in October 2022…then worse yet in October 2023…and by October 2024 the numbers are still climbing, though not as rapidly. These were the Biden years, which we all remember because the cost of everything went up, and goods that should be entirely accessible to everyone in a first world nation rapidly became inaccessible. When organic strawberries hit $8 a pound, and gas surged past $4 a gallon, my household stopped eating strawberries, and we didn’t get to go everywhere we wanted to. The cost of living became such a burden, we even called it Bidenomics.

Seriously, how stupid do you have to be to post that? What’s perhaps worse though is that if you go back and look at the analytics at the bottom of the screenshotted post, you see that almost 4,000 people “liked” the post. Four thousand people also couldn’t identify that this was a spectacularly damning admission? Do these four thousand people have the privilege of voting? God help us.

It was an epic self-own, but this is exactly what happens when you let a gender studies intern who comes from a trust fund and never felt the very real pain of Bidenomics run your social media accounts, and this is why we conservatives are such sticklers about retaining that “racist” math in the education system.

Now, someone eventually figured it out, and the Democrats erased the post—but not fast enough obviously.

You know the Democrats have absolutely nothing left when they accidentally draw attention to Biden’s problems and try to blame it on Trump.

Image generated by AI.