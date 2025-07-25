WaPo abandons last shred of self-awareness and publishes a how-to list about becoming a journalist

The Washington Post published a new article on Wednesday by Catherine Rampell, detailing eleven “tips” on how to be a journalist with your own column. Rampell began her how-to instruction with rule number one, and that is...tell the truth. Yes seriously:

It’s not difficult to say something interesting. It’s not difficult to say something true. The real challenge is saying something both interesting and true.

Yes, this is coming from the same paper that played a “central role” in the Russiagate hoax and in fact, the same day that Rampell’s piece came off the presses, an article by Hans Mahncke at The Federalist revealed the extent of WaPo’s involvement in the Russia, Russia, Russia conspiracy with the release of new documents from Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard:

A previously classified draft of the Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB), prepared for President Barack Obama on Dec. 8, 2016, shows that the formal intelligence assessment was that Russia had neither influenced the outcome of the election nor shown any preference for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton. [snip] Yet these candid assessments were immediately overturned. The narrative was flipped entirely, now claiming that Russia had interfered specifically to help Trump win. To lend this reversal an air of legitimacy, Obama ordered an Intelligence Community Assessment explicitly designed to support the new storyline. This dramatic about-face was immediately echoed in the press, with The Washington Post at the center of the disinformation campaign. On the morning of Dec. 9, 2016 — just one day after the draft PDB was circulated among Obama officials — The Washington Post published an article co-authored by Ellen Nakashima reporting that President Obama had ordered a review of Russia’s role in the election. The article stated that Russia had ‘attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome’ of the 2016 race.

(Mahncke’s exposé is a must-read.)

Since Rampell clearly isn’t living in reality, here are a few tips on what it actually takes to be a columnist at the WaPo:

Lie about Russia collusion for years.

When Gabbard releases irrefutable evidence showing Barack Obama’s involvement, ignore it completely.

Ignore Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes until they become a source of contention between Trump and his base.

Use a picture of Trump with Epstein in 1993 to suggest a relationship that stopped existing decades ago while never reporting on Obama’s relationship with Bill Ayers, Jeremiah Wright, and Louis Farrakhan.

Pretend that the Obama-Biden years were scandal free.

Act like Democrats actually believe that no one is above the law.

Continue the lie that Obamacare makes health care more affordable and accessible.

Pretend that illegals don’t vote and they don’t get taxpayer-funded health care and housing.

Completely ignore the pay-for-play schemes run by the Clintons and the Bidens.

Ignore the 300,000 illegal alien children “lost” by Biden and Kamala Harris.

Publish Anthony Fauci’s medical “advice,” flip-flopping and all, without any scrutiny; then, ignore the real evidence when it inevitably comes out.

Parrot all “climate change” agenda narratives, and whatever you do, do not look into the data and science yourself.

Fight any and all cuts to bloated government spending, but only if there’s a Republican in office.

Write headlines like this: “ Judge clarifies: Yes, Trump was found to have raped E. Jean Carroll ” and pretend that Carroll is a credible and believable accuser.

(I could go on, but I’m running out of room.)

The level of deception and fake news from the Washington Post over the years is incalculable, “columnists” at the WaPo are nothing more than cheap propagandists, and neither the paper nor its staff have any right to give anybody advice on anything.

Hat tip: Jack Hellner.

Image from Grok.