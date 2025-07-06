Mamdani posts video mocking Jews on their sacred holiday of Hanukkah

We know New York’s top mayoral candidate is an avowed Marxist, but his antisemitism is pretty significant, too.

On the third night of Hanukkah, he posted this:

Happy 3rd night of Hanukkah from Astoria and Long Island City. pic.twitter.com/YoLvFq0wtj — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) December 27, 2024

According to JNS, it was offensive, indeed, to Jews:

A Jewish advocacy organization has strongly criticized New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani—a Democratic socialist and current state assemblyman—after he shared a video the group says disrespects Chanukah and Jewish traditions. StopAntisemitism took to X to criticize Mamdani for sharing a video last year that featured Indian performers dressed as Jewish characters engaging in Chanukah rituals such as spinning dreidels and lighting a menorah. The group condemned the clip as “sick,” arguing that Jewish holidays and religious practices should not be used as material for humor.

Zohran Mamdani posts Indian men cosplaying Jews, spinning dreidels and lighting the menorah.



Our holidays and traditions are sacred and not for your comedic pleasure @ZohranKMamdani - this is sick. pic.twitter.com/iOn4LFftjX — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 5, 2025

It shows a group of intentionally wild-haired men of Punjabi nationality, either in India or Canada (where the group seems to be based) loudly mocking the sacred Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, lighting up a string of blue candles, and spinning dreidels, dancing to a gangsta rap rhythm amid blathering staccato words about candles, in an irreverent foot-stomping style which seems to mock the traditional dance steps of Hasidic Jews. They don’t indicate any knowledge of what the holiday is about.

The group doing the obnoxious song and dance is called the Geeta Brothers, led by Joe and Tanner Geeta, who feature Punjabi Sikhs in their ditty. Joe raps under the name ‘Jus Reign.’

Some have defended them as just expressing their culture, but it’s not typical of Sikhs to let their hair wave out as they do, as if for scare value, and in their other pictures and videos, they don’t do that. They just wanted to make themselves freakish when it came to the Jews.

They put it in a mocking “Christmas” album, assailing Christianity, Kwanza, and Hanukkah as ignorant third world goobers trying to make sense of Western religions they don’t understand, done with Western rap, which they do understand, as obviously the products of excessive Western television-watching and Internet.

Presumably, they were doing it to make their own local Sikh holidays look better in comparison.

I notice in their string of holiday-season mockeries, they somehow don’t include an Islamic schtick, “celebrating” Eid.

That’s interesting, given the number of other faiths they mock, even as they claim they aren’t mocking them.

But while the Geert Brothers may be hostile, fourth-world losers, propelled by ignorance, resentment and confusion, the same cannot be said of Mamdani, whose extended history of antisemitism, disguised as anti-Zionism, tells the true story about what he thinks of Jews.

According to the Forward:

The Forward reviewed interviews, social media posts and statements made by Mamdani, spanning from his college years as co-founder of Bowdoin’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter to his current mayoral campaign. - The BDS movement – 2014-2024 Mamdani has long supported the Boycott Divest and Sanction Movement against Israel, going back to his days as co-founder of a Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at Bowdoin College. 2014 Context : In 2014, he co-authoreda piecein the student paper calling on Bowdoin to join the BDS movement.

They name numerous other examples of his involvement in BDS claptrap, involvement from the very beginning.

Around the time it started, I recall asking Israel’s consul general in Los Angeles if he suspected foreign sponsorship to this sudden upsurge in hate-Israel sentiment -- I recall he told me they knew with certainty that it was foreign-funded as they had been watching it closely, and if I recall correctly, by groups such as Hezb’allah.

It makes me wonder what the Israelis know about Mamdani, given his early, adamant founding of BDS activity during his time in college.

Whatever the story, it’s obvious this guy is antisemitic, with an imperialist streak in him, subtly emphasizing in his tweet to Jews (and in others to Christians) that Punjabis had taken over Astoria and Long Island City and mockery of their earlier faiths was the new reality.

This makes me wonder how deep this antisemitism runs and how long it will take for New York’s Jewish community to recognize him as the viper he is.

Image: X video screen shot