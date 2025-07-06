America’s identity crisis on display this Independence Day

We heard markedly different Independence Day messages from various public figures this past Friday, each one reflecting their divergent perspectives on the state of the nation. Most prominent among them were Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump, each of whom used the occasion to express his or her views on America, revealing deep ideological divides. Their messages ranged from somber warnings to celebratory optimism, highlighting their contrasting visions for the country’s present and future.

Obama’s Fourth of July message emphasized collective ownership of America and criticized President Trump. In a post on X, Obama stated, “Independence Day is a reminder that America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We the People.’ ‘We Shall Overcome.’ ‘Yes We Can.’ America is owned by no one. It belongs to all citizens.” He went on to say, “...when core democratic principles seem to be continuously under attack, when too many people around the world have become cynical and disengaged—now is precisely the time to ask ourselves tough questions about how we can build our democracies and make them work in meaningful and practical ways for ordinary people.”

Thus, we were once again subjected to one of Obama’s political lectures rather than anything celebrating national pride. No mention of the blessings of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Obama views America as a collective project that is currently under strain. Perhaps he’s forgotten how he weaponized the IRS against conservatives, and is unaware of how President Trump’s policies are benefitting American workers.

In her Independence Day post, Kamala Harris struck a grave tone, writing, “This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better. But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it.”

This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better.



Her message, accompanied by a photo that cropped out Joe and Jill Biden, drew criticism for its pessimism and perceived slight against the former president. Harris’s view of America is one of struggle tied to Trump’s policies. The backlash, particularly from Conservatives, highlighted her message’s failure to capture the celebratory spirit of the holiday, with some mocking her electoral loss in 2024. Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kiersten Pels responded, “Feeling grateful we didn’t end up with a President who posts ‘things are gonna get worse’ on the 4th of July.”

Whoever wrote Joe Biden’s message managed to make him sound reflective and traditional. After nearly losing a battle with a beach chair in Malibu, his comments focused on the meaning of Independence Day, emphasizing unity and democratic values, though his message was overshadowed by Harris’s controversial post and Trump’s high-profile celebrations. The irony of his comments centering on restoring faith in institutions and collective progress is not lost on conservatives.

Randi Weingarten, president of the teacher’s union deleted her first few Independence Day posts, tried again and still got it wrong. This post on ‘X’ encapsulates everything that’s wrong with American public education. Despite all that, at least she conveyed some patriotic enthusiasm.

In contrast, Donald Trump’s Independence Day message was exuberant and self-focused, aligning with his broader narrative of personal and national triumph. At a rally in Iowa, Trump celebrated his “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” declaring it “the best birthday present for America.” His events, including a White House picnic honoring military personnel, emphasized strength, victory, and his administration’s achievements, such as immigration enforcement and economic restoration. Trump’s America is one of bold, unapologetic success, where his leadership drives national greatness, though critics noted his tendency to make the holiday about himself, overshadowing bipartisan unity.

These messages reveal a polarized America: Obama and Harris see a nation at risk, urging collective action to protect “our democracy,” while Trump celebrates a triumphant, self-driven America. Biden’s quieter reflection suggests a longing for unity. Each perspective, shaped by political ideology, underscores the ongoing battle over America’s identity as it nears its 250th anniversary.