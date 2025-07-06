Iran’s regime must be changed

Iran is increasingly fueling domestic U.S. political radicalism because it stands as a cause for the Democrat party.

Iran’s current regime must be changed, and the danger of not doing so is greater and more complicated than may be realized.

Iran is extending outward as a symbolic movement and acting as an export catalyst for internal social disruption. It is fueling a dangerous political ideology that is growing in the U.S.: that ideology is anti-American, anti-Western, anti-Christian, and antisemitic.

A new ideological war has broken out on U.S. soil: it is an insidiously dangerous strain that combines race and ethno-religious pathology: The older definition of antisemitism has been “turbocharged” by mixing it with anti-Americanism, Liberation theology, and revenge “reparation” behavior.

This has become embedded institutionally; for example, in New York Congressman, House Minority and caucus leader, and Obama protégé, Hakeem Jeffries, who is maneuvering for House control and Speaker authority.

And it is no mistake that New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani rose through the same ethno-religious obsessions, appealing to mass hysteria and revenge psychology, which forms the toxic recipe of political antisemitism which has expanded to new dimensions. This is not an exception: it is a trend.

Iran needs regime change because America needs regime change.

Matthew G. Andersson is author of the forthcoming book “Legally Blind,” concerning ideology and policy. He is a former CEO and testified before the US Senate. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago and the University of Texas at Austin where he worked with White House national security advisor W.W. Rostow at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Image: Ninaras, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed