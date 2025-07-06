Whom will Democrats run in 2028?

It is always to some degree an exercise in futility to predict who will be running for President in 2028, let alone who will get the Republican and Democrat nominations. For the moment, it seems almost certain the 2028 Republican nominee will the JD Vance. Thus far, he’s done everything right and also seems to be able and willing to learn from Donald Trump, which suggests a wisdom beyond his age. His wife Usha is a notable asset, as is Vance’s ability and willingness to absolutely—figuratively--slaughter media dimwits used to less informed, capable and stalwart conservatives.

Still, 2028 is a long time away, and the Congress—particularly the Senate--is full of people who imagine themselves presidential material. Ron DeSantis continues to do a sterling job as Florida’s Governor, but would he do any better against Vance than he did against Trump?

It’s in the Democrat ranks that prediction become more interesting and probably farcical. Just how bad their prospects are, and how good America’s prospects are, is reflected in a recent poll:

Graphic: X Post

Pete Buttigieg is at 16% and he’s the leader? The man who has failed at everything he’s done with the potential exception of being gay, which hasn’t earned him the nomination in the past? The guy who was given billions to build a half million EV charging stations throughout the nation, yet managed to build only eight on the east coast? The man who thought roads and bridges were racist and made that one of his priorities? That’s not exactly a record that resonates with sane Americans.

Kamala Harris is a wine for which one must develop a taste. It has not improved with age. She’s likely running for Governor of California, and this time Willie Brown isn’t going to be helping. Getting that job is by no means certain, and if she can’t manage that, how likely is it she’ll get the big one? Remember, the last time she actually ran for the Democrat nomination rather than being coronated? She dropped out before Iowa. Can anyone think of a reason she’ll be more popular in a few more years? True, her word salads are always incomprehensible and sometimes amusing, but that’s not something adults seek in a POTUS.

Newsom: “elect me and I’ll do to America what I’ve done to California.” Besides, after Biden, Americans aren’t going to vote for a guy who would deplete the National Petroleum Reserve for his hair.

Josh Shapiro: He’s apparently a solid retail politician and popular in his home state, but he’s Jewish. Republicans don’t care. Democrats do. Even CNN recently admitted “Democrats sympathize more with the Palestinians by 43 points.” At last check, Israelis are, you know, pretty much Jewish. Dems wouldn’t go for him as Veep in 2024 because he’s Jewish. He’s not going to be less Jewish in 2028. If Zohran Mamdani is elected Mayor of NYC… Actually, that could go either way. Dems might find themselves having to pretend to like Jews as Mamdani all but destroys the Big Apple.

AOC: Riiiiight. The Republican campaign ads of her campaigning with Zohran Mamdani write themselves, as does Senator John Kennedy’s quip that: “She’s the reason there are directions on shampoo bottles.”

Sanders: The Dems have done all they could to keep him away from the nomination and he’ll be within spitting distance of 90 in 2028. Even the more rabid Dems probably know he’s a bad choice, though Republicans ought to encourage it. Diversity, inclusion and anti-ageism, you know.

And where’s Jasmine Crockett? Corey Booker? Who knows what sort of America and Jew-hating mutants Dems will suddenly see as “the one,” or the reincarnation of “the Lightbringer” between now and then? Can a Mamdani candidacy be out of the question?

I used to think Dems would draft Michelle Obama to save them, but she can’t even build an audience for her podcast and the Obamas are so yesterday Dems likely wouldn’t go for her.

It’s going to be interesting and likely more than a little amusing, but with Pete currently at the top, is there anywhere to go but down? “No more racist roads” has a deranged sort of ring as a campaign slogan, doesn’t it?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.