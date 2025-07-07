Leftists celebrate Texas floods because Republican voters ‘deserve’ chaos and death

The celebrants of baby murder have morphed into celebrants of child death:

Evil liberals are saying pro-life Texas deserves the floods that have killed little children. Pray for these terrible people. pic.twitter.com/szP04ycHFE — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 6, 2025

Let’s read that again: Texas and the people there “deserve” chaos and death, because the state is largely Republican, having voted for Donald Trump and Greg Abbott.

The little girls at Camp Mystic, like Linnie McCown and Mary Stevens (and dozens of others), “deserved” to be swept away to their deaths, no doubt crying out in terror for their mommy or daddy as they died alone in raging waters—because Donald Trump bested Kamala Harris at the ballot box:

💔 Two Austin girls among Texas flood victims:⁰Linnie McCown, 8, of Casis Elementary⁰

Mary Stevens, 8, of Highland Park Elementary.



Both were campers at Camp Mystic when the flood hit.



Prayers for their families and community. 🙏 #TexasFlood #CampMystic #AustinTX pic.twitter.com/e3gekJVQRy — Leisha (@LoneStarChica) July 6, 2025

Men like Dick Eastland, the director of the camp who gave his life while trying to rescue crying and drowning children, “deserved” to die—because the Democrat party and its voters didn’t get their way in November.

Fathers, like this man below, “deserve” the unknowable pain of sifting through debris to look for the body of your dead little girl, so you can hold her one last time and then give her the burial and memorial she truly deserves—because Texas is still red (for now).

WATCH: With a drizzle falling on Camp Mystic, the flood-ravaged Christian summer camp on the Guadalupe River in Texas, a father navigates the debris in search of his eight-year-old daughter.



"My daughter was here," he says, examining a stone-walled cabin with shattered windows,… pic.twitter.com/lRMIKM0SUV — Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) July 6, 2025

These people are so unsearchably sick, I’m wondering how long we can pretend that coexistence is possible (or even preferred)? I hope it’s clear that this smattering of tweets is indicative of the widespread and deep rot: these are just the leftists who have shed their pseudo-morality and are shameless enough to vocalize what they’re all actually feeling and thinking. (They’re not really doing much to shed the image of being a death-worshiping cult now are they?)

I have come to the inescapable conclusion that…we don’t hate them enough.

Image from Grok.