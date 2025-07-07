The political divide in America explodes the myth that doctors are all caring people

A lot of people were shocked when Christina Propst, a pediatrician in Houston, said that the people killed in the flash flood in Texas, a huge percentage of whom were little girls, got what was coming to them because the region supports Trump. I wasn’t surprised at all. Today’s young doctors were the top students in their college classes, which means they were also the ones paying attention to their professors’ leftist radicalism.

The now-deleted Facebook message was vile on its face:

What made the message worse was the fact that it came from a pediatrician:

According to a post at the clinic’s website, Propst has since been fired:

7/6/2025 This past weekend, we were made aware of a social media comment from one of our physicians. The individual is no longer employed by Blue Fish Pediatrics. As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics. We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs. We continue to extend our full support to the families and the surrounding communities who are grieving, recovering, and searching for hope. Sincerely, Blue Fish Pediatrics Leadership Team

That was, of course, the right thing to do. You cannot have a viable pediatric practice when one of your doctors celebrates children’s deaths because she doesn’t like the fact that the children’s parents might have voted for a candidate she dislikes.

Many were shocked, though, that this kind of hate-filled rhetoric would come from a doctor. To me, it’s perfectly logical. Part of that may be because, in the 1990s and the early 21st century, I knew many doctors. The young ones were uniformly Democrats who embraced all the leftist shibboleths: gun control, abortion, open borders, the delusion that men and women can trade sexes, etc.

I understood why, too: They were all college graduates. America’s colleges and universities are ground zero for socialist indoctrination. The frat boys may be patriots, perhaps because they don’t take their classes too seriously, but the kids who want to go to medical school are in the front row, taking down every word their Marxist professors have to say. They are sponges for indoctrination.

I don’t know what Propst’s politics were going into college, but she’s the whole leftist package. Not only is she celebrating the deaths of people who might have voted for Trump, but she was also enthusiastic about forcing masks onto children during COVID and is a vocal abortion proponent (because nothing says caring for children like advocating for their deaths in utero).

I was also unsurprised because my own life experience has shown that, in today’s America, as people ascend the socio-economic ladder, they become more leftist. This is counterintuitive, of course. After all, as the old saying goes (and it wasn’t Churchill who said it), “If you’re not a liberal when you’re 25, you have no heart. If you’re not a conservative by the time you’re 35, you have no brain.”

In other words, young people tend to lead with their emotions, making them vulnerable to leftism. By contrast, older people, having gained wisdom, understand that conservatism (i.e., free markets, individual liberty, etc.) is the best system for the greatest number of people.

When I was in law school in Texas in the mid-1980s, my Texas classmates were all Republicans who supported the party’s constitutional, free-market values. I was the oddball as the San Francisco Democrat (but they were all very nice to me). Now, though, most of my classmates are very affluent and, having attained wealth, almost all are hardcore Democrats, embracing open borders, abortion, transgenderism, gun control, reverence for the UN, etc. It’s a class thing to embrace everything that will destroy you!

I also know that being a doctor doesn’t mean caring about humanity. I haven’t forgotten that some of society’s greatest monsters have been doctors. When I asked Grok for a list of killer doctors, it started cranking out names, some who murdered because of ideology and others because they were sociopaths (and, of course, there is clearly a Venn diagram crossover):

Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor.

Herta Oberheuser, a Nazi doctor.

Aribert Heim, a Nazi doctor.

Carl Clauberg, a Nazi doctor.

Shiro Ishii, a Bushido Japanese doctor.

William Palmer, a British serial killer.

Harold Shipman, a British serial killer.

John Bodkin Adams, a British serial killer.

Marcel Petiot, a French serial killer.

Radovan Karadžić, the Serbian mass murderer during the Bosnian War.

H. H. Holmes, an American serial killer.

Thomas Neill Cream, a British, Canadian, and American serial killer.

Michael Swango, an American and Zimbabwean serial killer.

Jack Kevorkian, an American who used the abortion and euthanasia causes to justify killing hundreds of babies and adults.

I’m not accusing Propst of being a mass murderer or a criminal of any kind. I’m just saying that it’s wrong to assume that doctors are automatically good, caring people. They are people like any others and can be driven to do or say evil things based upon ideology (e.g., Nazis, Bushido Japanese, Democrats) or personal twists in their psyches (all those serial killers).

