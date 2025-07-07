Democrat voters tell their politicians to get ‘shot’ to advance the cause

One of the constants with the two Trump administrations has been Democrat politicians and their media mouthpieces implicitly or explicitly calling for violence to defeat Trump. However, having sowed the wind, the Democrat politicians are reaping a whirlwind that sees their constituents demand that the politicians be willing to shed their own blood to advance Democrat party goals.

Here’s a master cut of many of the Democrat politicians and media calling for violence—and note that this was before Trump had even been elected to his second term:

With Trump’s election, the drama queens in the Democrat party have been trying all sorts of gimmicks to make it look as if they’ve literally got skin in the game. Brian Joondeph details the theatrics that generally characterize Democrats, as well as their more telegenic antics lately, everything from pointless filibusters to tear-filled photo-ops to attempts to crash press conferences and ICE facilities. These politicians want their constituents to know that elected Democrats are fighting for them.

The Democrat base. X screen grab.

It becomes a problem, however, when you’ve trained your voters to want extreme action, but all you’re giving them are essentially staged photoshoots. If you’ve been telling people that Trump and the Republicans are evil incarnate because they don’t want babies killed, think communities shouldn’t be overrun by illegal gang members, and are trying to keep China from destroying the U.S. economy, you’re going to need to do more than get hustled out of a Kristi Noem press conference.

According to an Axios report, Democrat politicians are now hearing from their constituents that if the politicians ain’t bleeding, they ain’t leading:

The grassroots wants more. “Some of them have suggested ... what we really need to do is be willing to get shot” when visiting ICE facilities or federal agencies, a third House Democrat told Axios. “Our own base is telling us that what we’re doing is not good enough ... [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public,” the lawmaker said.

A fourth House Democrat said constituents have told them “civility isn’t working” and to prepare for “violence ... to fight to protect our democracy.”

A fifth House Democrat told Axios that “people online have sent me crazy s*** ... told me to storm the White House and stuff like that,” though they added that “there’s always people on the internet saying crazy stuff.” Between the lines: While other Democratic lawmakers said their discussions haven’t gone that far, nearly every one who spoke to Axios cited examples of voters’ panic and fury fueling demands to adopt brute force tactics. A sixth House Democrat said that when they try to persuade voters to channel their frustration into a focus on winning back Congress in 2026, “people who are angry don’t accept that. They’re angry beyond things.”

“It’s like ... the Roman coliseum. People just want more and more of this spectacle,” said a seventh lawmaker.

While the Democrats may be disturbed by what they’re hearing, I think the rest of us all knew that this was coming. After all, this is the Democrat base (language warning):

From top to bottom, the Democrats are broken. We've already seen what the base is capable of doing:

The big question now is whether any Democrat politicians are going to put their own skin in the game and pull stunts that will finally satisfy their bloodthirsty base.