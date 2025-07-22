Israel and the U.S. share a similar fate

It is said that the U.S. and Israel are “unshakable friends;” natural allies; that our support for Israel is nonnegotiable, and that there is an inherent religious and cultural bond between the two countries.

Quite so.

But there is another dimension of the U.S. and Israel bond, concerning their shared fate, and it demands more careful attention.

Both are young, effectively experimental countries. They were formed, or forged, by much blood and treasure; by a fierce desire for independence; through a commitment to particular Western values and ambitions.

They are both sovereign, but they are also both subject to enormous geopolitical risk, and their future is not guaranteed. Their futures must be fought for, and protected. Their values must be made constantly clear, compelling, and are in constant need of affirmation, care, and nurturing among successive generations.

Both countries are proud and successful. Both are also envied, and in some cases, despised. They are both surrounded — literally and politically — by enemies. Both have borders that can make or break their internal security.

No one ever said that the U.S. or Israel could last forever, or as a bilateral union, without constant diligence and careful, even obsessive attention to every detail of national security and resilience. Neither country is on “autopilot.” Leadership has always been their most vital power, and the basis for their founding. That leadership must always be at full attention.

Right now, Israel and the U.S. are fighting for their future lives in ways that might not be fully appreciated.

A couple of wrong moves by either country could spell disaster for both. Even if they are domestically stable, the rest of the world may not be. Geopolitical stability is ultimately vital to them both. Both countries also have within them their own political “Nero” who wants to see Rome burn. In the U.S., that is the DNC, and if they could wreck both the U.S. and Israel, they would. Israel has similar figures.

That means that extraordinary care is in order, as each country is also fighting a potentially exhausting internal political divisiveness.

In the case of the U.S., as the Director of National Intelligence has made clear, the internal battle amounts to treason. It may be unprecedented in its scope, and if it isn’t handled with swift resolve, including its impact on Israel, the unshakable bond may become an unshakable crisis.

Matthew G. Andersson is the author of the forthcoming book “Legally Blind” concerning law and policy. He is a former CEO, has testified before the U.S. Senate, and is a graduate of the University of Chicago.

