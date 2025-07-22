Buttigieg blew more than half the DOT budget on DEI, failed to make critical air traffic upgrades

Democrat frontrunner for 2028 Pete Buttigieg, is the kind of guy who could give California's Gov. Gavin Newsom or Los Angeles's mayor, Karen Bass, a run for the money.

Amid news of an aircraft near collision over North Dakota, following a disastrous similar military-civilian crash in Washington, D.C. in January, we learn this about how he ran the cabinet office he headed, the U.S. Department of Transportation.

MUST READ: “Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg failed to replace outdated air-traffic-control systems while in office — with his agency instead shelling out tens of billions of dollars on a DEI agenda, according to federal spending records and airline-industry… pic.twitter.com/HEJ5XZj6Vc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 21, 2025

So while he was 'breast-feeding' his twins and telling us about his 'husband,' what with the move to Traverse City, he was not only not showing up for work during critical supply chain crises (remember that?) when ships backed up to enter ports, or berating airlines for 'price gouging' and inefficiencies, he had billions of dollars to play around with and decided to spend it on DEI, not air traffic safety upgrades.

When the plane-helicopter crash happened over the Potomac in January after a DEI female pilot ignored the instructions of her instructor, and President Trump was blamed for the whole scenario, despite being in office for days, the real culprit was Buttigieg, who had his air traffic controllers using Pacman-like air traffic technology dating from literally the Carter era, as the Post report notes.

And this is the best the Democrats have to offer for 2028.

It's about time Congress calls him on the carpet for just why all that cash went to DEI and who benefited. This jerk wasn't serving the American people. He was serving his party -- and himself.

Image: X video screen shot