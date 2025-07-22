99% of terrorism cases in Germany involve Muslim foreigners

The religion of peace sure leaves quite the trail of blood.

According to a new report at Remix News, a whopping 99% of terrorism cases in Germany involved Muslim foreigners, with a sizable portion of the suspects hailing from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Here are the stats, which only came to light because a parliamentary member belonging to the AfD requested it, from just six months:

From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2025, a total of 146 proceedings were opened, reported German media outlet Nius. Of these, 144 had a migration-related background. [snip] The cases are primarily linked to terrorist organizations like the Islamic State and the Taliban, with connections to extremist elements in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Obviously, the importation of third world Muslims has caused irreparable harm to German society, but we must also think of the tremendous financial cost of these high-profile terrorism charges and trials, all levied onto the backs of the overburdened taxpayers.

And the hits just keep coming. I mean, take a look at this story, out today: Saudi national Ahmad A., a “self-proclaimed Islamist” living in Germany, said this about the Magdeburg Christmas Market attack that killed six and wounded hundreds:

🇩🇪He should have "killed even more," said Saudi national Ahmad about the Christmas market terror attack in Magdeburg last year.



Ahmad said the attack was "completely ok."



Now, Ahmad is in hiding after his interview with German media outlet MDR, who reported his comments. pic.twitter.com/aoR4h2B2rs — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 22, 2025

Interestingly enough, Ahmad happens to be close friends with the man who perpetrated that attack, as they’re both Saudis and both in clinical psychology.

Now, Ahmad decided to go on the record about his true feelings, because the state denied his asylum application; as Ahmad also said, he plans to take “revenge” for the rejection. Yet somehow, the state has yet to track him down and kick his a** back to Saudi Arabia for his repatriation. I can only infer they’re actually waiting for him to act on his words?

How many more are out there like Ahmad? In Germany, probably millions.

However, the media, and progressive-held offices and agencies, deny the data and insist that what’s actually the biggest terrorist threat facing Germany is…Germans who want to secure their borders and restore the nation to being one of Western Europeans.

This is exactly why the AfD is truly the only political option at the polls.

Image from Grok.