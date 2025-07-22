L.A. lawlessness: Treason?

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass recently signed an ‘executive declaration’ ordering every municipal department to be in compliance with the ‘sanctuary city ordinance’ and to create a ‘preparedness plan’ to block federal immigration enforcement.

More than a dozen local mayors joined Bass at an event calling for an end to immigration enforcement.

The attendees included Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores who had previously berated Marines deployed in Los Angeles and who had himself urged local police to stop ICE from arresting illegal aliens.

Ventura Mayor Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios, another attendee at the anti-immigration enforcement event, put out a letter urging residents to “report and document” ICE activities. Sanchez-Palacios, an overachiever, urged residents to refer ICE members to the Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP).

The ironically named MICOP is a member of the ‘ICE Out of VC’ coalition, which also includes the local SEIU chapter, the Latinx Bar Association, and the pro-Hamas group CAIR.

I bet that is a fun and festive group!

Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez, yet another attendee, went even further by appearing to rally violent street gangs to fight ICE. In a viral TikTok video she stated: “You guys are all about territory, you tag everything up, and this is 18th Street, and this is Florencia, and now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you.”

Gonzalez added, “I want to know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles – 18th Street, Florencia. Where’s the leadership at?”

The two gangs she referenced are responsible for numerous murders—and traffic in meth, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Weeks after public outcry, Gonzalez issued a weak apology, calling the video “satirical.”

Yes, calling for violent criminal street gangs to interfere with federal law enforcement is quite humorous indeed.

Hardy har har!

Instructing local law enforcement and local criminal gangs to fight federal law enforcement?

That is an absolute knee-slapper!

Actually, it is more akin to the attack on Fort Sumter.

Does Mayor Bass intend to secede from the Union? Do Ventura and Cudahy plan to do so? Would Gov. Gavin Newsom attempt to remove the entire state of California from the Union? I think he’s too yellow-bellied to try, but it might be tempting if he then declared himself President of the People’s Republic of California.

Local government officials openly siding with an assortment of criminals over federal law enforcement officers. Just wow. Strange days are these. And dangerous ones, too.

Democrats clearly aren’t fond of American citizens, but they love criminals. Takes one to know one, I guess.

