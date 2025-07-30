How do Democrats solve a problem like Jasmine Crockett?

Aesop wrote that “the smaller the mind, the greater the conceit.”

For Republicans, Jasmine Crockett embodies that and is an eternal source of hilarity.

She thinks she can be all things to all people.

Her accent changes depending upon to whom she is speaking.

Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris tried the same thing and were also justifiably mocked for it.

Crockett allegedly has a fine education, expensive private schools, college and law school. This is not evident in her public appearances. She has stated that the people who voted for and support Trump “lack education” while it is she who seems blinkered by all things relevant to the American people.

She obviously spends a great deal of time, money and effort on her appearance.

When interviewed for the recent Atlantic article, her nails were painted with the letters that spell “resist.” Her hair is styled in a different (and very expensive) way each day. Her false eyelashes would uncomfortably weigh down the eyelids of most women.

Crockett is all about presenting herself as some sort of celebrity, a woman of star power. She should have gone into acting, not politics. Her carefully calculated array of costumes and personalities would make any actress proud. But like most actresses, she as phony as a three-dollar bill.

Crockett sat for an interview with Elaine Godfrey at the Atlantic, a generally left-wing publication.

Because she believes herself to be a star to all who those who set their eyes upon her, she assumed the article would sing her praises, glorify her as she glorifies herself so regularly.

She actually thought she should become the minority leader on the House Oversight committee because she “has the most followers on social media.”

This is a person with the wisdom of a gnat, and arrogance is the opposite of wisdom.

However much money was spent on her fine private education, she does not understand what being a representative with actual constituents means; she thinks she is truly special when what she really is is a bad joke on those who elected her.

Read the Atlantic article.

Even that lefty publication had to tell the truth. Like numerous politicians on both sides of the aisle, she is a grandiose narcissist of the first order.

When she realized the Atlantic article was not entirely a glowing puff piece, that Godfrey had spoken to many of her colleagues, she tried to stop it! She demanded it not be published. She does not even know how journalism, even in a media that is largely despicable, functions.

But she is, in her own mind, the face of the Democrat party, the woman who will take charge of it and bring it back to power. No wonder their polling is dismal.

Who, among the Democrats, are their hope for the future?

AOC of the $3,000 “tax the rich” dress?

Pete Buttigieg with a beard, a terribly failed member of Biden’s cabinet?

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, or Sen. Chris Van Hollen, the margarita man of Maryland?

Chuck Schumer, or Gavin Newsom, the man who has destroyed California?

They all make utter fools of themselves every time they open their mouths.

They keep advocating for all the causes most Americans loathe: transgenderism and the mutilation of children, trans men in girls’ and womens’ sports, abortion up to and including birth, DEI nonsense that promotes the incompetent over the competent, the indoctrination of young children with all manner of sex education that amounts to grooming, the climate change hoax, etc.

Is there a segment of the population that supports all these things?

Yes, we can, if so inclined watch them all day long on TikTok or a plethora of other internet sewers, but these people are a minority of Americans, most of whom just want to live their lives, love their families and to be left alone by their government, which under Obama/Biden/Biden/Harris became something of an intrusive nightmare.

Mandated vaccines that did not prevent infection or transmission, lockdowns that caused educational devastation, the censorship of all things opposed to government policies, the weaponization of the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA, and the persecution of regular folks for wanting to protect their kids from the left’s insidious, tyrannous, globalist agenda. And worst of all, their unrelenting, falsified lawfare perpetrated against Donald Trump meant to destroy his presidency and the man.

Jasmine Crockett is nothing more than a symptom of what ails the Democrat party.

Like AOC, an economic illiterate, she is a phony and a fraud; she’s playing a part.

The Democrat party has, since the Obama administration, become steadily more irrelevant to the American people. The people spoke when they elected Trump in 2016. The angry left did steal the 2020 election (this will be proven beyond doubt). They elected him again in 2024 because they have seen how corrupt, how vacuous and deranged the S=Democrat party has become.

One had only to watch what was done to the Americans who were present in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to realize how venal and corrupt the American left is today.

Crockett is hardly alone in being clueless about the American people.

In her mind, she represents “her people,” only her fellow blacks who have, for about sixteen years now, come to believe they are not only unique and special but superior to anyone who happens to not be black (note their hysteria over the Sidney Sweeney American Eagle ad).

Congress, with variations of this theme, is full of like-minded politicos.

They are elected then become so enamored of the power they think they can wield, they become arrogant, their egos become inflated, they take themselves far too seriously and then act like fools.

Crockett is entertaining. She is attractive in a show business way and so garners attention. It is the wrong kind of attention for a serious member of Congress.

Do the Democrats even see her as problem? Some most assuredly do but remain silent; dissent is not allowed within the party but:

What begins in arrogance often ends in shame. --Walter Russell Mead

Image: Screen shot from official government account of Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Instagram