Maine statehouse representative says her priority is developing 'our country of Somalia'

Rep. Deqa Dhalac, a Maine statehouse Democrat and a Somali immigrant, recently stated that her priority is developing “our country of Somalia.”

Say what?!

“Our country of Somalia?!” Yes, forget about serving the American citizens who pay your salary … or at least put their interests on the back burner. What really matters is that you focus on Somalia.

Is that even Constitutional?

I thought elected representatives were supposed to support and defend the (American) Constitution, not commit themselves to helping out the nations from which they hail.

Dhalac routinely refers to Somalia as “our country,” and is deeply involved in far-left politics, often advocating for policies that are anathema to conservatives and that undermine American values. Unsurprisingly, she is vehemently anti-border enforcement.

Moreover, she pushed to create Maine’s “Office of New Americans,” which was founded to expand resources for immigrants and non-citizens—and, like Dhalac, is funded by taxpayers. In short, there doesn’t appear to be a progressive or far-left cause she does not support, especially those involving “undocumented migrants.”

Many folks speak of the “Uniparty” when frustrated that campaign promises were broken, or that typically spineless Republicans have once again compromised with Democrats to the nation’s detriment. Or when it appears that there is a two-tiered justice system, one for members of the Uniparty, and one for the rest of us.

I have often done so myself.

But, in this case, there is a distinct difference between the vast majority of Republicans and the vast majority of Democrats — or at least between conservatives and “progressives” or “Democratic-Socialists.” The former groups want to make America great again, while the latter ones seem far more focused on making, say, Somalia or Palestine great for the first time. American citizens be damned.

Since Democrats' singular motivation is their desire to attain and enhance their own power, we must posit that they believe undocumented immigrants and non-citizens will soon be the voting bloc that guarantees them perpetual rule.

This is why ICE deportations and the Trump administration’s border and immigration policies drive them absolutely batsh*t crazy.

I am far from the first to state that the West is at a pivot point. An existential crossroads. We are poised on the edge of an abyss, a Rubicon we mustn’t cross. The great Mark Steyn has been warning us about this for years. And still is.

The natives (of the U.S., England, Denmark, and other nations), as they say, are finally getting restless. They are tired of paying for those non-natives who too often don’t want to assimilate -- and too often commit crimes. It seems like a battle is looming. Let’s hope it is a figurative one.

In any case, it is one that must be won. Else we will one day wake up and find we are living in “our country of Somalia.” Or “our country of Syria”-- Guatemala, Kosovo, Eritrea, Nigeria, etc.

