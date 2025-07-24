Finding a Democrat leader

Recently, not just Republicans but even Democrats have decried the inability to identify a leader for the Democrat party. Every suggested name turns out to have at least one major disqualifying flaw. It must be considered a wonder of modern American politics for a party to admit it lacks anyone suitable to lead it. Even more wonderful is the fact that if Democrats would just wake up and open their eyes, their obvious savior would appear right before them in plain sight: Hunter Biden!

Think about it.

In terms of integrity, no Democrat can match his honesty. Not one comes close. Why, compared to other Democrats, Hunter in corruption is practically as “pure as the driven snow.” And now that he has been pardoned for everything he ever did, he is also officially without any possible blame. Whatever “smidgens” of corruption Hunter might be accused of simply pale in comparison to the outrageous corruptions of other Democrats.

In intelligence, Hunter also stands far above all other Democrats. Intelligence is both theoretical and practical. In addition to his obvious endowments of gray matter, Hunter also has noteworthy practical “street smarts.” He learned at the foot of the best practical politician the Democrat party has ever produced, his father, Joe “Lunch Bucket” Biden, who even referred to Hunter as “the smartest guy” he knew. No other Democrat can sport that outstanding credential.

As to industry, Hunter is also without parallel. No one else has demonstrated his ability to handle so many major matters at once, whether drug addiction, denying paternity, selling access for millions, and so on, all while being assaulted by a relentlessly unforgiving press. Think of how adroitly Hunter handled all the thousands of questions the mainstream media threw in his path after 51 Democrat “national intelligence experts” declared his very real laptop a probable Russian hoax. Who else can boast that they were hired by major energy companies with absolutely zero experience, raking in millions of dollars?

Finally, who has a greater incentive to lead the Democrats? Just recently Hunter demonstrated unsurpassed passion and determination to prove those who abandoned his father wrong. No Democrat, despite trying, has yet to approach Hunter’s laser focus to succeed with so many passionate F-bombs.

“Do not doubt me” on this. Whether it is from the perspective of integrity, intelligence, industry, or incentive, Hunter Biden does laps around all other candidates to lead the Democrats. The only question remains: How long will it be before the Democrats themselves wake up to the obvious?

Image from Grok.