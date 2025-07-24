Russia-gate in the real world

DNI Tulsi Gabbard recently released an “explosive” top-secret document on the Russia-gate scandal that appears to show that Russia never really had much of any dirt on Donald Trump, but instead the Russians had it on Hillary Clinton — everything from direct doubts about the reliability of the information to serious medical questions about Clinton, along with serious issues for Barack Obama.

Consider how the left and the nation’s socialist media (being the same) would react to a reversal of facts in the Russia-gate scandal. Imagine how they would react if the accusations against Barack Obama and the Deep State’s usual suspects were instead against President Trump. You can be sure they would be accusing DJT of being a “fascist,” and the story would be garnering wall-to-wall coverage. Compare that to a virtual media blackout from the left. Have no doubt that they will try to keep this up until they can no longer ignore the story and have to make it all about racism — the old standby.

That should frame how this should be treated, since the left has already crossed the Rubicon in persecuting President Trump. We do not doubt that just as leftists hypocritically change their story on the theft of an election, they will quickly forget that they were the party that started the practice of persecuting their political opponents.

This short video from Glenn Beck gives a good overview of the situation, given the latest explosive revelation:

Before the election, everyone had discredited the Steele dossier, but leftists didn’t think that would matter because Hillary was supposed to win. Then, after the election, they had to scramble to figure out how to thwart President Trump in his first term.

They had planned on releasing a presidential daily brief (PDB) that would have gone out to the president-elect that said there was nothing there, that the Russians hadn’t been able to do anything electronically in the election. It was at this point that Barack Obama delayed this release to have a meeting on the issue first, followed by a change in tone that the Russians tried to help elect President Trump, using the evidence of the discredited Steele dossier. The CIA and FBI balked at this and questioned what new information we had.

Then–CIA director John Brennan reportedly stated in writing, “We don’t have any new information. We’re moving forward anyway. This is what the president wants.”

That new briefing ended up in the New York Times the next day and launched the whole debacle of Russia-gate.

Page 3 of the document cast doubt on the reliability of the reports:

Senior CIA officers said some of the information in these reports had been judged to have not met various longstanding IC standards for publication, and that is why they had not been published when first acquired. Two sensitive report were not published on DCIA’s orders. The three reports were published after the election on DCIA orders, despite veteran CIA officer judgments that they contained substandard information that was unclear, of uncertain origin, potentially biased, implausible, or in the words of senior operations officers, “odd.”

The report detailed the extensive information on Hillary Clinton:

As of September 2016, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had Democratic National Committee (DNC) information that President Obama and party leaders found the state of Secretary Clinton’s health to be “extraordinarily alarming” and felt it could have “serious negative impact” on her election prospects. Her health information was being kept in “strictest secrecy” and even close advisors were not being fully informed. DNC communications that Clinton was suffering from “intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression. and cheerfulness.” Clinton was placed on a daily regimen of “heavy tranquilizers” and while afraid of losing, she remained “obsessed with a thirst for power.” The SVR also had information that Clinton suffered from “Type 2 diabetes, Ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.” The SVR possessed a campaign email discussing a plan approved by Secretary Clinton to link Putin and Russian hackers to candidate Trump in order to “distract the [American] public” from the Clinton email server scandal.

Finally, on the last page of the report, there is an item on the actions of President Obama:

Acting on President Obama’s orders, DCIA Brennan directed a “full review” and publication of raw HUMINT information that had been collected before the election. CIA officers said that some of this information had been held on the orders of DCIA, while other reporting had been judged by experienced CIA officers to have not met longstanding publication standards. Some of the latter was unclear or from unknown subsources, but would nonetheless be published after the election-over the objections of veteran officers-on orders of DCIA and cited in the ICA to support claims that Putin aspired to help Trump win.

It’s become a bit of a cliché to say something is worse than Watergate, and for the left, nothing can ever meet that standard. But with the evidence coming to light, this is worse than that by several orders of magnitude. These revelations make previous scandals seem insignificant in comparison.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: John Brennan. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.