Don’t call the hysterical outbursts over seasonal weather changes ‘climate hysteria’

Canadian MP Laurel Collins does not like the term climate hysteria. She made that clear in this video:

Canadian MP Laurel Collins: "Climate emergencies are not gender neutral. The degradation of ecosystems disproportionately impacts women and girls, and I am wildly emotional." 🤡



"We need to think about the intersection of gender and the climate crisis." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Jix5SfwzSA — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) July 14, 2025

Use of the terms: climate emergency, climate crisis, climate breakdown, climate collapse, climate threat, and climate chaos are permissible forms of expression, but the use of the word hysteria in conjunction with climate is tantamount to a personal insult to her womanhood. This is an all-too-common tactic employed by women and minorities on the Left. She feigns outrage and then anoints herself as the arbitrator of what constitutes permissible language in a debate. The aim is to capture the moral high ground from your opponent and restrict his ability to express himself.

MP Collins wanted to convey the message that she was not being hysterical when she gets emotional over climate change. Instead, she ended up reinforcing every stereotype that one might harbor about hysteria being a womanly infliction. She started out by subjecting her audience to a tedious lecture on the linguistic origin of the word hysteria and then went off on a hysterical tirade about her womb, her children, and the intersection of gender and climate. You would not want to be in a foxhole with this woman when the enemy is approaching.

Laurel’s rant was instructive in one respect: she brought to my attention the widening gender gap that exists on the issue of climate change. Climate change is turning more and more into an issue that exclusively animates educated, middle-class white women and leaves everyone else yawning. Why is that? In my estimation, no one offers a better explanation than Prof. Dick Lindzen in the following passage from his lecture in 2018 at the Global Warming Policy Forum (GWPF):