Deathbed Conversion: Top Biden official suddenly talks up border security

Democrats can be so comical. They do crazy things when they're taking on water.

Having utterly ceded the border control issue to President Trump, former White House autopen and 'advisor' Neera Tanden has come out and declared Democrats changed men on open borders.

The toilet-mouthed former Biden administration aide, who was famously denied a cabinet seat by Congress based on her seething hatred of Republicans posted on social media, even claims Democrats can win on this newfound interest in this issue, forgetting that the public has already seen their open-borders policies in action.

According to the Wall Street Journal:

Our proposal ends the misuse of asylum and restores it to its original purpose—to protect those persecuted for who they are or what they believe. Asylum should be a last resort, reserved for those who truly need it, not a path for people, often economic migrants, to get into the country outside traditional legal immigration. Under our plan, the legal standard for asylum would be raised for anyone seeking to cross the southern border to apply for it. People from stable democracies would be screened out. Asylum claims would be humanely adjudicated within 30 days. Migrants would remain at the border while their cases are processed so they can be swiftly repatriated if they don’t qualify. Still, closing the asylum loophole isn’t enough. Fully securing the border requires effective strategies—including more personnel, better technology, and barriers where appropriate—to deter illegal immigration and apprehend contraband goods. Recent surges in resources to DHS should be invested in measures that work at the border rather than terrorizing communities with raids of workplaces where people have been working for decades.

Asylum abuse? Ten million illegal border crossings, and now they notice asylum abuse? Seems they're a little slow on the uptake.

Asylum abuse on a scale seen to tip the election started and ended with the Biden administration with Tanden one of the few people running it.

President Trump during his first term ended the practice of allowing anyone with the flimsiest of claims to claim asylum get a few free years of work in the U.S. while waiting for the backlogged courts to dismiss their junk cases, as Tanden describes the problem.

It was called 'remain in Mexico' and the Biden administration, probably at the actual urging of Tanden who admits to being a Biden immigration policy advisor, stopped that and allowed the illegals to flow.

It's interested that she finally recognizes that most of these phony asylum cases come from people from recognized "stable" democracies, in a sign of just how bad their cases are. They had four years to do this, but only noticed a problem six months into President Trump's second term. People who can vote their rulers out of office have no need for the kind of asylum the law was intended for -- Jews fleeing Nazi or Islamofascist persecution, North Koreans escaping their captors. Nice she finally noticed.

She also calls for a wall, or, as she puts it, "barriers where appropriate" which would be the very wall President Trump tried to build for a few billion dollars in his first term, the wall that big-spending congressional Democrats claimed was "too expensive" and Biden, advised by Tanden, stopped building, selling the expensive wall materials rusting in the sun for scrap metal at pennies on the dollar.

Now Biden's autopen wants a wall?

Her conclusion is just precious:

I served as President Biden’s domestic policy adviser for the last year and a half of his presidency, where I had a seat at the table during White House deliberations on immigration policy. It’s clear to me that we moved too slowly to secure the border. Once it became obvious that Congress wouldn’t act, President Biden took executive actions that dramatically reduced border crossings. But these temporary fixes were too little, too late, and didn’t address the system’s fundamental problems. That failure to confront the border crisis fully when illegal crossings spiked in 2021 and 2022 had dire political and humanitarian consequences: The Biden administration’s inaction contributed to Mr. Trump’s re-election and, in turn, the harshest U.S. immigration policy in living memory. That’s why it’s more important than ever for Democrats to have a credible plan to secure the border, fix what’s broken in the immigration system, and regain the trust of the American people. They may not get another chance.

That window came and went last November.

Democrats claiming to be hawks on immigration all along is the most ridiculous stance ever attempted by this godforsaken party and Tanden is in its inner circle.

Any questions as to why Democrats are hitting rock bottom in polls with voters answers itself with what can only be called a preposterous deathbed conversion. Mark Twain wrote a lot about these kinds of people.

Image: U.S. Department of Labor photo (cropped), via Wikimedia Commons // government work