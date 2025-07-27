Trump’s tariff gamble pays off again, this time with the EU

From the start, I had complete faith that Trump’s tariff gambit would work, and I’m remarkably happy to see that, as of July 27, my faith has been justified. With Trump’s tariff deadline to the world drawing near, he sealed a deal with Japan last week and, today, announced that his negotiations with the EU were successful, resulting in what he thinks is “the biggest deal ever made.”

.@POTUS announces a landmark trade deal with the European Union: "I think it's the biggest deal ever made." pic.twitter.com/HqVK2yCTti — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 27, 2025

According to a summary at Breitbart News:

The EU will purchase three-quarters of a trillion dollars in U.S. energy, while also investing $600 billion into America on top of existing investments. Additionally, EU countries will be setting tariffs on U.S. goods at zero percent, and Europe agreed “to purchase a vast amount of military equipment,” Trump said. “We don’t know what that number is,” he said, but went on to note that the purchase of military equipment would be in the “hundreds of billions of dollars.” Moreover, the EU will pay a 15 percent tariff rate to import products into the U.S., ranging from automobiles to other goods.

Because the deal spectacularly favors the U.S., European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen put a good face on it by noting what I’ve pointed out all along, which is that America is the world’s biggest customer, and all these countries with which Trump is doing deals want to keep their biggest customer happy. Again, from Breitbart:

“The starting point was an imbalance, a surplus on our side and a deficit on the U.S. side, and we wanted to rebalance the trade relation, and we wanted to do it in a way that trade goes on between the two of us across the Atlantic, because the two biggest economies should have a good trade flow between us,” she said. “I think we hit exactly the point we wanted to find: Rebalance, but enable trade on both sides, which means good jobs on both sides of the Atlantic, means prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic, and that was important for us,” she said.

More customers for American goods, less flooding of the market from foreign goods, more factories to be built in America, fewer illegal aliens taking jobs Americans can and will do if they’re not being undercut by cheap illegal labor...it all spells good times for manufacturing in America.

Nor has Trump forgotten the tech sector. One of the huge complaints is that H-1B workers—that is, “skilled” workers—are undercutting America’s skilled workers, because these foreign workers will put in insane hours for very low wages, driving down wages in the whole industry. For kids with expensive college degrees, this is unsustainable.

Trump got a lot of deserved flak in December for seemingly giving the program, which sees India-trained tech workers flooding the industry, wholehearted support. However, just recently, he floated a plan to incentivize paying H-1B workers the same amount they’d pay in the U.S. market. That should kill the demand for them pretty quickly.

At the rate Trump is going, he will, within a very short time, have restored America’s border sovereignty, its economy, and its national security, and lowered its crime rate, all while bringing a measure of peace and prosperity to the rest of the world, in no small part by bringing Iran to heel. (And I suspect he’ll do the same to Russia.)

This is all because Trump thinks outside of the box and understands power, money, and leverage. Add to this a deep love for America and Americans, and it’s no wonder leftists, RINOs, and other people with weird axes to grind are trying to destroy him.

As for me, Trump once promised that we Americans would be tired of winning. However, I’m not tired; I’m thrilled.

Image: X screen grab.