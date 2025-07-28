Dems: How low can you go?

Chubby Checker wasn’t thinking about the Democrats when he sang “how low can you go,” but it sure fits the state of the party today.

The party has no ideas or leaders. It reminds me of a time when I was watching a baseball game with my father and brother. The angry fan behind us was calling on the manager to get the pitcher out of there. My father, diplomatic as always, said: “There’s nobody better in the bullpen.”

A new poll is out, and it smells bad, really bad:

Democrats’ approval rating with registered voters has plunged to a 35-year low, while Republicans maintain an edge on most of the top issues Americans care about, a new poll found. A whopping 63% of registered voters view Democrats unfavorably, dramatically eclipsing the 33% who had a positive impression, marking the lowest rating they scored since 1990, according to a Wall Street Journal survey. That abysmal rating for Democrats comes against the backdrop of lackluster figures for President Trump and Republicans. Trump’s approval rating sits at 46%, with 52% who disapprove of the commander in chief. The figure is higher than this point during his first term, which was 40%.

Yes, what a lucky man that Mr. Trump is, or something like that. He gets to govern when the opposition Democrats have decided that defending a man punching a young Italian woman in the Olympics is the civil rights issue of our time. Talk about being on the wrong side of history, to paraphrase one of their favorite lines.

According to the poll, the voters prefer Republicans on most issues that decide elections. Excuse me. What other issues are there?

It’s hard to beat that latest poll, but I’m sure that there’ll be a protest today warning the country that the Orange Man is closing newspapers or media outlets. Or that Hitler was also elected in 1933 and probably won most of the counties in Germany. Well, you know that’s how it goes when you have nowhere to go.

