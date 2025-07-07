Bye bye, Jews

It didn't start with the nomination of Zohran Mandami last Tuesday, but his victory continued the trend. The Dems and the Jews are not one anymore. Let's check this out from Gregory Lyakhov:

"The Democratic Party, once a political home for Jewish Americans, has now become a party that excuses, enables, and empowers antisemitism. Jewish Americans committed to their faith, safety, and democratic values must recognize that political loyalty cannot be unconditional. The time for denial has passed."

Yes, no more denial. Mandami is not just a candidate of "free grocery stores" and no more billionaires. He hangs around with people who do not believe that Israel has a right to exist.

It's pretty clear to me that the Democrats have decided that Jewish Americans are not worth defending anymore. It's even worse that elected Jewish Democrats are not condemning his candidacy totally. They should say shame on the party and the crazy Left that made this possible. They should call for Democrats to walk away from his candidacy.

Where we do go from here? Well, he may not win, which won't solve the problem but at least Mandami won't govern. He may become a bigger factor if he loses. If he wins, then bye bye, New York, because there won't be enough U-Haul trucks in the country to pack up people and their belongings.

No matter what happens, the Democrats are screwed and you will see more Mamdani disciples in other blue cities. It’s what happens when you let anyone into your party just because they hate Trump.

Wonder what former President Harry Truman, who recognized the state of Israel, is saying about all this?

